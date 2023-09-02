The Sanford and Irene Burnstein Family Foundation provided $1.2 million for Hope Playground.
“My family’s foundation is excited by the completion of our dream where children of all ages and abilities play together,” Irene Burnstein said. “We believe this beautiful public space can be a model for more adaptive playgrounds across our community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mike Simons
Tulsa World Staff Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today