Hoover Neighborhood commissions mural at 31st and Yale

Artists who are part of Clean Hands work on the largest mural in Tulsa on Sunday afternoon. The mural, along 31st Street east of Yale Avenue, is 750 feet long. The Hoover Neighborhood Association commissioned Clean Hands for the art project.
Remember back in the 80s when this wall on 31st street was painted with images of people painting a mural? Local artist Aaron Whisner remembered that too. When he and the crew at Clean Hands were commissioned to put up a new mural, he included an homage to the mural he remembered seeing for the first time when he was in sixth grade.
A new mural in the works on 31st Street seeks to be the city’s largest while celebrating a midtown neighborhood’s history.
The Hoover Neighborhood Association commissioned Clean Hands for the art project, a 750-foot mural, and continues to raise money for the $15,000 project.
Westbound drivers who exited the Broken Arrow Expressway at Yale Avenue over the weekend likely saw the road closure as artists brought the concept to life.
According to the fundraiser organizer: “A reference to the longtime geographical center of Tulsa, 26th and Joplin, connects Hoover’s history with Tulsa’s future, represented by the city flag. Throughout the mural, we incorporated several nods to Hoover culture, including a pair of swords to represent the Hoover Sword Army (our active neighborhood watch volunteers), a Hoover Elementary School husky, and the Lortondale logo to represent the atomic style ranches in the neighborhood.”
Nearly 60 donors have contributed more than $9,300 to the campaign as of Monday morning.
