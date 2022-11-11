Honoring veteran advocates: Tulsa's 104th Veterans Day parade pays tribute to those who continue to support

A regular man on the street any other day, Dave Bellamy caught the attention of several along Boulder Avenue on Friday.

The 75-year-old Navy veteran, sitting on a rollator walker with a furry blanket across his lap, was off by himself among the patriotic holiday parade gazers, but that didn’t stop anyone from taking notice of the insignia across his vest.

Motorcyclists and parade walkers went out of their way to shake his hand and thank him for his service, and school children shouted their compliments on his patches from passing floats.

Smiling as he keyed up on the Navy’s song playing over a set of speakers, Bellamy likened the clamoring to “a little bit of Hollywood.”

As Bellamy experienced, there was plenty of gratitude to go around at Tulsa’s 104th Veterans Day Parade. Marking the conclusion of World War I and the service men and women who made and make a better world possible, the annual event began at 11 a.m. in downtown Tulsa and boasted more than 3,700 registered participants.

This year’s theme was “Honoring Veteran Advocates,” and many veteran support organizations made up the 142 entries featured in one of America’s largest free parades.

“Thank you for your service,” a gazer offered to veterans standing atop a float.

“Thank you for your support,” one gave back.

The thanks even extended with a surprise to the parade’s main organizer, veteran Joshua Starks.

For his years of continued service and advocacy, Starks, the veterans chair for the city’s Human Rights Commission, was presented with the Thunderbird Medal, the Oklahoma National Guard’s highest civilian award.

After trading salutes with battalion commander Lt. Col. Isaac Shields, commander of the Guard’s 1st Battalion 279th Infantry, Starks said he considered it “amazing” to receive the award from his old unit, but he stopped short of accepting the credit.

“Everything that is listed in that award is because of the huge amount of volunteers who stepped up when I needed help,” he said. “It’s really nothing I did individually but thanks to the amazing volunteers in the veterans’ community.”

The sentiment continued among the parade’s honorees. Grand Marshal Col. Kenneth Trincinella said he was honored to be selected in recognition of his service to the veterans’ community, but he couldn’t help but think of the many others who were more deserving, such as World War II vets. Parade Adjutant Heather McKibben, a Marine Corps veteran and supervisor of public outreach at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, took a similar tune.

McKibben rode in a 1954 Army Jeep restored by Berlin Brigade veteran Max Tankersley, who served during the Cold War as an infantry medic until the week before the Berlin Wall was built, he said.

Veteran Sandy Oxford was honored as the parade’s chief of staff and Capt. Anthony Jones of the VA as commander.

Similar to Bellamy, one tiny human in a winter hat on the corner of Boulder Avenue and Seventh Street drew many parade doters with a handout or high-five to give.

Friends Becca LePage and Karen Barrett said they brought their respective sons, ages 1-6, from their church down the street to celebrate for the second year in a row.

LePage said she wanted her kids to see the greater “implications of living in America day to day.”

“Freedom isn’t free,” she said. “There’s a lot more that goes into it, and it’s a gift to bring our boys out here to support our veterans.”

The little ones are wowed by the planes, bands, flags, soldiers, cars and motorcycles, Barrett said, but behind the scenes there are family discussions about sacrifice, discipline, heroism and virtue.

The heroes aren’t just overseas, she said. “They’re your neighbors, here and now.”