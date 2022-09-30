Homicide suspect arrested after pursuit prompts evacuation of downtown Tulsa event center

After a person of interest in a homicide led officers on a chase ending downtown with the evacuation of Cox Business Center, police arrested a 21-year-old man in his stepfather's slaying.

The events started about seven hours before the arrest, when Tulsa police responded to Sunset Plaza Apartments, 250 E. Independence St. The caller reported that Camreion Williams, 21, had shot his stepfather and fled, according to a Tulsa Police social media post.

The shooting victim, identified as Pete Clifton, died shortly after being transported to a local hospital, police said. The man's stepson was identified in reports as a person of interest in the shooting while he remained at large early Friday.

Police later received a call that Williams had returned to the apartment, but he fled when officers arrived there. A pursuit led police about two miles to downtown Tulsa's Cox Business Center, where Williams reportedly ran inside shortly after 8 a.m.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted as police began evacuating the Cox Business Center in the search for Williams, who reportedly worked there as a security guard. Police encouraged residents on social media just after 8:15 a.m. to avoid the area around the downtown event center.

Williams was reportedly located just after 8:30 a.m. inside a maintenance room, police said. He remains held without bond in Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

The slaying is being investigated as the city's 59th for the year. Another homicide investigation had launched earlier Friday after a man walked into a north Tulsa bar with a neck wound and collapsed, police said.