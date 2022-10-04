Homicide suspect apprehended after robbery at Promenade mall retailer, Tulsa police say

A man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 17-year-old was apprehended after Tulsa police say he participated in an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a sporting goods store.

The robbery was reported around 1:30 p.m. at Hibbett Sports located at Promenade mall, according to a police news release. Three individuals stole about $4,500 in apparel before one suspect threatened employees with a knife, police said.

A mall employee reportedly provided evidence that helped lead police to the suspects' vehicle at a motel near 47th and Braden, where Dominique Jordan was arrested with two females in connection to the robbery.

Jordan, 25, is one of three men charged with felony first-degree murder in the mid-May death of Corlin Jones. Deontre Reed, 25, was arrested Aug. 19 and Darius McGee, 26, remains outstanding.

Jones, 17, was shot in the face while exchanging gunfire with the three after 2 a.m. May 15 in the parking lot of a hookah lounge on Lewis Avenue near Admiral Boulevard. He later died at a hospital. Eight teens have been shot and killed in Tulsa this year, and a little less than half have been gang-involved.

Prosecutors have said Jones and the three were associated with rival gangs, and surveillance video from the scene reportedly shows Jones and a couple of his associates “having words” with Jordan’s group from across the parking lot just before the shots rang out.

Jordan, Reed and McGee also face a count each of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Jordan remains held at Tulsa County jail on bonds totaling $600,000.

Anyone with information on McGee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Rival gangs 'seem to be shooting it up,' Tulsa police chief says in August 2021: 'It is a community issue'