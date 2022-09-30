 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homicide investigation launched after man walks into Tulsa bar with cut neck

  • Updated
Homicide investigation at bar

Officers work a homicide scene early Friday at Shades Bar & Grill near Pine and Yale, where a Hispanic male had reportedly walked in with a neck wound and collapsed near the front door.

 Tulsa Police, Courtesy

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a man walked into a bar and fell dead early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. at Shades Bar & Grill near Pine and Yale, according to a social media post. A Hispanic male had reportedly walked into the bar with a wound and collapsed near the front door. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene with a severe cut to the neck. 

"At this time, detectives are actively looking for information about what led up to the homicide," police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

