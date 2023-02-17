Tulsa police say homicide detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found in "peculiar circumstances" Thursday in a vacant lot north of downtown.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor called to report the discovery and "found the body of a middle-aged white female wearing dark-colored clothing near the back of the lot adjacent to a fence," according to a social media post.

Detectives interviewed neighbors and processed evidence, according to police, while the Medical Examiner's Office transported the body. If an autopsy indicates foul play contributed to the woman's death, the homicide investigation will continue, police said.

The decedent has not been identified, according to police. Those with information about the case are asked to call the Tulsa Police nonemergency number: 918-596-9222.

