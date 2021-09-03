Homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar who reportedly attacked him

A Tulsa homeowner shot and killed a man he said broke into his home, stole his belongings and attacked him with a metal object.

The homeowner told police Thursday evening he received an alert that someone was attempting to break into his house near 11th Street and Yale Avenue, and when he arrived, he found a man carrying items from his residence.

The homeowner reportedly attempted to keep the man from leaving while he called 911, but the man allegedly began attacking him with a metal object.

The homeowner shot the man in the torso, and officers reportedly found him suffering the wound when they responded to the scene in the 900 block of South Allegheny Avenue about 5:10 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. He has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the homeowner was not arrested, with indications the shooting was in self-defense, but detectives planned to meet with the man and his attorney Friday.

The deceased is the 36th homicide victim in Tulsa this year; detectives worked a separate self-defense slaying earlier Thursday.

