topical

'Homelessness in the shadows': Youth population, though less visible, drives surge in Tulsa

Homeless advocates say a less visible homeless population — youth — are driving an overall surge in Tulsans experiencing homelessness in recent years.

Beth Svetlic, assistant executive director at Youth Services of Tulsa, refers to youth homelessness as “homelessness in the shadows.”

A one-night snapshot of Tulsa’s homeless population, called the point-in-time count, found 1,063 individuals on Jan. 28. The 2022 count found 6% more homeless youths. But even more hidden homeless youths were counted by the two largest school districts in the city limits.

It is likely that the point-in-time count is missing at least half of the city’s youths who were homeless at that time, Svetlic estimates. For example, Youth Services of Tulsa recently had 257 individuals age 18 to 24 on a waiting list for its transitional living program apartments.

The 2022 point-in-time count includes only 138 people age 18-24 out of the 1,063 total. Svetlic said she wouldn’t be surprised if there were actually more than 300 in that age group.

Behind those statistics: Lynn Vines, 24, would prefer to pursue passions including painting and building community but is just trying to get by while managing depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Daniel, 25, just transitioned out of YST, receiving second chances on housing and employment to overcome substance abuse and childhood trauma.

More transitional-age youths are experiencing homelessness and left uncounted.

Larger discrepancies in data manifest in varying definitions of what qualifies as homelessness, Svetlic said. The point-in-time count covers only the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homelessness, which includes individuals living in a place unfit for human habitation, emergency shelters or transitional housing.

Under that definition, 142 minors were homeless during the 2022 point-in-time count. Svetlic said that number is about half of what the reality is in Tulsa.

If the count were expanded to the McKinney-Vento definition of homelessness, which is used to direct federal money to schools and also includes those who are couch surfing or living in motels, hotels or campgrounds, more youths would be included.

Tulsa Public Schools’ count for 2021-22 was 741 homeless students, the equivalent of about 30 full classrooms. At Union Public Schools, 945 students were considered homeless — the equivalent of 38 full classrooms.

Myriam Puleo, homeless liaison for Union, said COVID-19 made counting homeless students difficult as they didn’t build relationships with their teachers, on whom liaisons rely heavily for referrals.

Housing Solutions Executive Director Becky Gligo said thousands of school-age children fall under the McKinney-Vento definition of homelessness and go uncounted in Tulsa.

Behind those statistics: Jax Hubbard, 8, and Finn Adkins, 2, had to leave their school districts because their parents couldn’t afford housing in the area. Aidan Smiles, 2, is spending part of his formative years at The Salvation Army because his parents fell into homelessness after interactions with law enforcement.

More minors like them remain hidden.

Because Tulsa is experiencing a housing crisis where even vouchers can’t guarantee housing, it becomes easy for youths to fall through the cracks. After all, Svetlic said, Tulsa is already struggling to meet the needs of the youths who do show up in the point-in-time count.

As in many cities, more people in Tulsa are couch surfing or living in motels, hotels or campgrounds. Tents can be found on many Tulsa sidewalks, and encampments often pop up on vacant lots and at public parks.

And many Tulsans are only one or two paychecks away from needing help, said District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright.

“What I really encourage people to do is stop making assumptions and get out and talk to these people,” she said.

So that’s what the Tulsa World’s summer interns Jillian Taylor, Alexia Aston and Manuela Soldi did.

To better understand the issue and people affected, they spent two months documenting the lives of youths experiencing or transitioning out of homelessness. They also talked to many of the organizations and officials focused on this topic.

They wanted to know youths like Jax, Finn, Aidan and others beyond the statistics counting them.

This two-day series includes stories, possible solutions and resources for those who need help or know someone who does.

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Homelessness is a heavy issue

Meet the interns

The Tulsa World summer interns who worked on this project:

Reporter Jillian Taylor, a senior at the University of Oklahoma

Reporter Alexia Aston, a junior at the University of Oklahoma

Photographer Manuela Soldi, a recent graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma

Staff Writer

Jillian Taylor is a news intern at the Tulsa World and a journalism senior at the University of Oklahoma.

Staff Writer

Alexia Aston is a news intern at the Tulsa World and a journalism junior at the University of Oklahoma.

