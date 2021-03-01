Homeless outreach workers honored; plan to find permanent housing for hundreds advances

Tyler Parette couldn’t tell you her name, but he remembers the day he met her, and what she told him.

“We got in the car, and without even missing a beat, she just turned and looked at me and she said, ‘You just saved my life,’” said Parette, outreach and engagement manager for Housing Solutions. “It was one of those things where like, you know when you are out there doing that type of work, you know that it is life and death, and potentially life saving.

“But that individual knew that they weren’t going to make it that night.”

“That night” was part of that week not long ago when heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures descended upon Tulsa, leaving the homeless even more vulnerable than usual.

Parette was one of about 40 people, including dozens of homeless outreach specialists and volunteers, who worked all hours of that miserable week to make sure people like the middle-aged veteran he walked up to under an Interstate 244 overpass had somewhere warm to stay.

At first glance, he thought the woman might be dead.

“All she had was a blanket,” Parette said. “She was just laying on the trail with her feet out into the trail.”