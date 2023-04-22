Thirty minutes before opening time on a chilly morning last week, a shopkeeper unlocked the front door and stepped inside without saying a word to Matthew Ardelian.

He got the message anyway.

“It’s time for me to leave,” Ardelian says, rolling up a tattered blanket.

He had spent the night tucked into the corner of the shop’s covered patio, a coveted spot for the growing number of homeless men and women who sleep in Tulsa’s Meadow Gold District, a revitalizing area along historic Route 66 east of downtown.

As many as 30 people a night sleep on the sidewalks or in the alleys along 11th Street between Peoria and Lewis avenues, Ardelian says. And they have an unspoken agreement with the shops and restaurants that are making the area an increasingly popular stop for Route 66 tourists.

“Nearly every one of these businesses along here will have someone stay and sleep all night,” he says. “They don’t bother us as long as when the business opens in the morning, we get out of the way. We don’t bother them, and they don’t bother us.”

Ardelian became homeless seven years ago, after the police raided his home in Pryor, where officials suspected that someone else who lived there was selling drugs. A newspaper article about the raid cost him his job, he says.

“Now I can’t pass a background check to get another job,” Ardelian says.

He walked 41 miles to Tulsa to find social services that aren’t available in Pryor. And now the Meadow Gold District gives him easy access to downtown soup kitchens and food pantries without actually staying downtown.

“The businesses are friendlier to us here,” Ardelian says. “And the police kind of frown on us being downtown because it puts a bad image on the city, I think. Here, they pretty much leave us alone.”

‘Business’

Like he does every morning, Ardelian begins the day by walking to a nearby QuikTrip, where he can wash up in the restroom and grab a cup of ice water on the way out. Along the way, he’ll pass Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, a Route 66 gift shop that features a 21-foot statue of a “space cowboy.”

When Mary Beth Babcock renovated a 1950s gas station and opened the store five years ago, her success helped spark more development in the Meadow Gold District. But windows were broken at Buck Atom’s and several nearby businesses on one particular night in March 2022.

Vandalism comes with the territory, Babcock says.

“I think it’s part of choosing to open a shop in an area that may not be fully developed yet,” she says.

“I come to work, and there's been people sleeping,” she continues. “And for me, as long as they're not harming anything, that’s OK. But I say, ‘Hey, time to get up. Time to go.’ And for the most part, they respect that, and they go on their own way.”

Even just asking them to leave seems to make her feel a little guilty. But her employees and customers need to feel safe, Babcock said.

“We're human. They're human. We're all human,” she says. “But we're also trying to run a business, right?”

‘Work’

Tulsa’s homeless population grew 6.6% last year to reach the highest numbers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city’s annual “point in time” headcount.

But the number of people actually sleeping on the streets has grown even faster, jumping as much as 40% in recent years, according to city data. In Tulsa and other major cities across the nation, an increasing number of homeless people seem to be avoiding homeless shelters.

Mayor G.T. Bynum recently launched a Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force to develop strategies for dealing with the issue. And Lisa Wakefield went to the task force’s first public meeting, where she hoped to get advice on how to help the people who sleep on the sidewalk in front of her business.

Jenkins & Co, one of the first shops to open in the area seven years ago and begin the district’s revitalization, sits catty-corner from the iconic Meadow Gold neon sign at 11th Street and Quaker Avenue. As the owner, Wakefield often comes to work to find people sleeping near the door.

“Honestly, in general, I don't feel like it's a huge problem,” she says. “I mean, for me personally, I never feel threatened or in danger.”

In one incident, however, three men spread petroleum jelly on the sidewalk near the building and tried to light it on fire to stay warm overnight, according to a nearby store owner. It caused no damage, but it could have led to a disaster.

Such cases are rare, though, Wakefield says.

“Most of the time, the biggest problem is just them leaving trash around,” she says. “Sometimes I ask them to help me clean up, and they usually do. Then they move on.”

Wakefield can see the same people sleeping near her shop night after night, for weeks or even months at a time. Then, one morning, they’re gone, and others have taken their place.

She wonders where they have gone. Hopefully, they have found a permanent home, she says. But more likely, it seems, they’re just sleeping on a different sidewalk.

That, she says, is the real problem.

“I think about it all the time because I watch people on the street all day long,” Wakefield says. “But I don't have a good answer.”

Ardelian doesn’t have one, either. What would it take for him to get off the streets?

He stops to think for a moment under the gaze of Buck Atom, the “space cowboy,” then shakes his head and starts walking again, pushing an old baby stroller full of blankets and clothes.

He found the stroller in a dumpster. Before that he had to carry everything on his back.

He’ll get ice water from QuikTrip, then head downtown to look for food. Beyond that, he doesn’t have a plan.

“People ask me, ‘Why don’t you work?’ I tell them, ‘Living out here is work.’”

Olivia McCourry contributed to this story.