Homeless man who died in subfreezing temperatures on Tulsa street remembered as 'quiet, cordial gentleman'

Despite the successes, Rodriguez wonders what more could have been done.

It was unclear whether the state Medical Examiner's Office was able to make contact with Sullivan's next-of-kin. His remains were cremated by state statute and will remain at a Tulsa funeral home for several months in case his family comes forward.

“It just breaks my heart that an individual like Vaylord who is struggling and there are services all around him … We can engage and we can encourage and we can reach out, and ultimately it’s his decision whether he wants to (seek shelter) or not,” Rodriguez said.

Sullivan’s story is not unheard of in Tulsa, but it’s also not common, Rodriguez said. He figures it’s less an issue of wanting to have a home and more an issue of giving up.

“I give up trying to make these appointments, fill these applications out, face issues with transportation,” Rodriquez said. “I think at some point people are just like, you know, I’m just going to try to survive today.”

But outreach teams never stop trying.

“Just because you said no today doesn’t mean you’re going to say no tomorrow or the next day,” Rodriguez said. “We just leave the door open.”