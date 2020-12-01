Homebuilder donates more than 30 Barbie Dream Homes to Salvation Army's Angel Tree program

An Owasso-based homebuilder donated more than $6,000 worth of Barbie Dream Homes to the Salvation Army in Tulsa on Tuesday.

Simmons Homes President Lonnie Shackelford said each represented the 35 new homes the company sold in November as part of a new initiative, the "Holly Jolly Dream Home."

Salvation Army Maj. Mark Harwell said the initiative is a great example of what corporations can employ to fulfill the Christmas wishes of Tulsa-area children in need.

Walmart is also upping its game this year, partnering with the Salvation Army in a massive effort to "rescue Christmas" after so many have fallen on hard times amid the pandemic, according to a news release.

Every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program has provided new clothing and toys to countless children and families in need for the past several decades.

Angels can be selected from trees in area Walmarts, the Woodland Hills Mall, Sam's Clubs, Bass Pro Shops or online at tsamm.org/angeltree/adopt.dpi.

Shoppers can also peruse the Salvation Army Tulsa Metro Area's registry on Walmart.com through this link to have items shipped directly to the nonprofit.

