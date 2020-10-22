Holy Family Cathedral celebrates $4.3 million restoration project for 106-year-old building

"It really is where the rubber hits the road in the life of Christians seeking to form community, to grow in faith and to support each other on the journey of life.”

Restoring the exterior of the cathedral was another main goal, and it was power-washed and fixed of structural weaknesses in the brick and mortar, along with the school building next door at 9th Street and Boulder Avenue.

Ninety-two stained glass windows also received a shine-up as old coverings were replaced with new protective glass with dark bronze trim matching the contours of the windows' designs.

Kastl smiled as he imagined passersby now being able to appreciate the beauty of the windows from the outside and marveled at the difference the cleaning made inside when sunlight shone through.

The rector inherited the project from a predecessor, and he said it was undertaken out of spiritual responsibility to parishioners as well as civic responsibility.

Some donors had no affiliation with the cathedral or its religion but wanted to ensure its architecture was preserved, and architects worked diligently with historical society representatives to ensure any exterior changes were done within their purview.