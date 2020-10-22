Holy Family Cathedral celebrates $4.3 million restoration project for 106-year-old building

Tulsa's "Tri-Spired Gem" should gleam for another century after a $4.3 million restoration project wraps up in the coming weeks.
Father Gary Kastl, rector of Holy Family Cathedral, beamed as he gave media members a tour of the 106-year-old downtown building on Thursday, marking the completion of the lower level's renovations.
Describing parishioners' reactions earlier in the week as they saw the changes for themselves, Kastl said eyes were wide and excitement was heightened.
“Many of our parishioners have given sacrificially out of their resources, so to see the fruit of the gifts that they gave the church to use to restore this cathedral, for them to see that connection of their own sacrifice kind of in bricks and mortar that will serve the community, I think it was a great point of satisfaction and joy,” Kastl said.
Envisioning began for the Elevate Renovation about three years ago, and a capital campaign, which is still ongoing, began in 2018.
The project's main interior goals were to add an elevator, making all three levels easily accessible to visitors, enlarge the lower level's restrooms and update functional or gathering rooms such as the kitchen, auditorium, classroom and nursery. Construction began in March.
“If you think about a church, all of our life events happen — baptisms weddings, funerals — and with all of those life events comes the need to gather to continue those celebrations as members of the community, so all of these spaces are more than just beautifully adorned spaces with wood and beautiful carpet and stained glass," Kastl said.
"It really is where the rubber hits the road in the life of Christians seeking to form community, to grow in faith and to support each other on the journey of life.”
Restoring the exterior of the cathedral was another main goal, and it was power-washed and fixed of structural weaknesses in the brick and mortar, along with the school building next door at 9th Street and Boulder Avenue.
Ninety-two stained glass windows also received a shine-up as old coverings were replaced with new protective glass with dark bronze trim matching the contours of the windows' designs.
Kastl smiled as he imagined passersby now being able to appreciate the beauty of the windows from the outside and marveled at the difference the cleaning made inside when sunlight shone through.
The rector inherited the project from a predecessor, and he said it was undertaken out of spiritual responsibility to parishioners as well as civic responsibility.
Some donors had no affiliation with the cathedral or its religion but wanted to ensure its architecture was preserved, and architects worked diligently with historical society representatives to ensure any exterior changes were done within their purview.
“Even the amount of pressure and the acidity of the water as it hits the building and the brick is very much prescribed," Kastl said. "Not to overly clean the exterior of the building ... but just enough to take off the residue that’s harmful to the brick.”
The building has been a focal point of Catholicism in Tulsa since its construction was completed in 1914, and history oozes from nearly every detail in view.
Project officials added their own with a time capsule tucked into a wall, covered in their and the construction crew's signatures and notes like "We survived COVID-19" along with project documents.
And though most funding was in-hand or pledged before construction began in March, there came unexpected needs.
“As you can imagine, projects this size on buildings this old tend to creep, so we’ve actually spent about a million dollars more than we had anticipated spending,” Kastl said, explaining that crews took care of surprises behind walls or wood rot in the signature spires while they were mobilized.
As exterior renovations finish up in the next six to eight weeks, donations to bridge the gap can be made online at tulsacathedral.com/home/stewardship.
“There is a profound sense of responsibility of taking care of this gem,” Kastl said. “It is an active parish where people gather for confession, for mass, for worship, for community ... but it also stands within the Tulsa skyline as a very recognizable structure and beautiful part of our city.”
