Hollywood comes to downtown Tulsa: Old courthouse, Philtower become backdrops for latest Scorsese film
Hollywood comes to downtown Tulsa: Old courthouse, Philtower become backdrops for latest Scorsese film

Angela Pacenza and her 10-month-old Goldendoodle Kevin would normally take their Sunday morning walk in their own Brady Heights neighborhood. But this was no ordinary Sunday.

“I’m not a big film buff, but it would just be a missed opportunity to not see a big, famous movie shot right here in our hometown,” said Pacenza with Kevin panting at her feet. “Honestly, I’m just here to see Leo.”

Hollywood came to downtown Tulsa on Sunday and that made it the place to be for dog walks, scooter rides, and unabashed gawking at movie stars.

Director Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons could all be seen Sunday morning for filming at Tulsa’s old Federal Building, the Classical Revival-style limestone monstrosity at the corner of Third Street and Boulder Avenue.

They’re here making the film adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” David Grann’s book about the Osage Reign of Terror, when scores of Osage tribal members were killed or swindled by white criminals looking to get their petroleum wealth.

Longtime friends Alicia Conner-Todd of Tulsa and Rhonda Cunningham of Bixby made a whole girls’ weekend out of celebrity sight-seeing.

The duo rented a hotel room at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown Saturday night so they could drink watermelon wine coolers at the rooftop swimming pool and then set their alarms bright and early on Sunday morning.

“We were out here at 7 a.m.!” said Conner-Todd. “We saw DeNiro leaving his black SUV. He rolled his window down and waved at us and we got it on video.”

Cunningham said the pair are cooking up plans for a future Killers of the Flower Moon-related outing.

“It’s so exciting for this to be happening in Tulsa. I hope the movie turns out great. We’re planning on going to the premiere because you just know it’s going to be here somewhere,” she said.

The latest on Oklahoma-filmed "Killers of the Flower Moon" movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and more.

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News