'Killers of the Flower Moon' filming draws stars, onlookers to downtown Tulsa

“We were out here at 7 a.m.!” said Conner-Todd. “We saw DeNiro leaving in his black SUV. He rolled his window down and waved at us and we got it on video.”

Cunningham said the pair are cooking up plans for a future "Killers of the Flower Moon"-related outing.

“It’s so exciting for this to be happening in Tulsa. I hope the movie turns out great. We’re planning on going to the premiere because you just know it’s going to be here somewhere,” she said.

Stephanie and John Shaw came all the way from Dennison, Texas, to see a different Hollywood actor — C. Thomas Howell — at a Saturday event in Tulsa.

But since they were here, they figured why not see what they could see of the Scorsese film being made. So they made a trip through Pawhuska and then hung out in downtown Tulsa.

“I’ve been an English teacher for almost 30 years and have taught 'The Outsiders,' so we really came for that,” Stephanie Shaw confessed.

But they were among the lucky ones in downtown Sunday morning. From their vantage point at Third Street and Cheyenne Avenue, alongside 15 or so others, they watched DiCaprio shuttled to set in full costume only about a third of a city block away.