 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holland Hall standout Owen Ostroski decommits from Army

Holland Hall standout Owen Ostroski decommits from Army

{{featured_button_text}}
HOLLAND HALL FOOTBALL (copy)

As a Holland Hall senior defensive end, Owen Ostroski totaled 41 tackles for lost yardage, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three blocked punts

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World

After remaining pledged to Army for the last four months, Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski announced his decommitment Friday night.

"Due to recent circumstances, I will be decommitting from the United States Military Academy," Ostroski posted on Twitter.

The referenced development was the unexpected departure of Black Knights defensive line coach Tank Wright, who recruited Ostroski for the past year. He left to become strength and conditioning coach at Illinois this week.

A Rivals.com three-star recruit listed at 6-foot-2 an 245 pounds, Ostroski is coming off a dominant senior season in which he recorded 41 tackles for lost yardage, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three blocked punts while helping the Dutch win the Class 3A state title.

Ostroski, who opted to wait until February to sign his letter of intent, has a variety of offers including Tulsa, where his father Jerry Ostroski was an All-American offensive lineman before going on to play eight NFL seasons for the Buffalo Bills.

TU extended a scholarship offer to Owen Ostroski in late October, after he had been committed to Army for more than a month. Ostroski's other offers include Navy, Hawaii and New Mexico in addition to close to 20 from FCS programs.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News