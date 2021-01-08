Holland Hall standout Owen Ostroski decommits from Army

After remaining pledged to Army for the last four months, Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski announced his decommitment Friday night.

"Due to recent circumstances, I will be decommitting from the United States Military Academy," Ostroski posted on Twitter.

The referenced development was the unexpected departure of Black Knights defensive line coach Tank Wright, who recruited Ostroski for the past year. He left to become strength and conditioning coach at Illinois this week.

A Rivals.com three-star recruit listed at 6-foot-2 an 245 pounds, Ostroski is coming off a dominant senior season in which he recorded 41 tackles for lost yardage, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three blocked punts while helping the Dutch win the Class 3A state title.

Ostroski, who opted to wait until February to sign his letter of intent, has a variety of offers including Tulsa, where his father Jerry Ostroski was an All-American offensive lineman before going on to play eight NFL seasons for the Buffalo Bills.

TU extended a scholarship offer to Owen Ostroski in late October, after he had been committed to Army for more than a month. Ostroski's other offers include Navy, Hawaii and New Mexico in addition to close to 20 from FCS programs.

