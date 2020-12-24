Holiday recycling: A what's what on everything from trees to tinsel

After the kids have ripped open presents, holiday specials leave the TV guide and decorations start to come down, some items can be recycled while others need to be trashed.

From old ornaments and the tree to wrapping paper and tinsel, everything has a place to go for those tossing out holiday materials.

The classic recyclables, aluminum and steel cans, cardboard and paper, along with plastic and glass bottles, are still fair game for the holidays.

But as a general rule, decorations that are glossy, glittery or shiny can’t be recycled and should be thrown out. The same applies for that finicky strand of Christmas lights that finally gave out this year.

Ribbons, bows, tinsels and ornaments also cannot be recycled. Styrofoam nuggets and other plastic packing materials like bubble wrap should also be thrown out (provided no one’s taking their time popping all the bubbles).

Christmas trees, whether an artificial tree that spends 11 months a year in the attic or a live one cut down a few weeks earlier, can’t be recycled. Artificial trees should go in gray trash bins, but for a limited time live trees can go on the curb as well.