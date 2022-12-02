Holiday help: Several Tulsa-area agencies collecting gifts for kids in need

Opportunities to give back for the holiday season include making sure kids have gifts and coats, as well as helping ensure area families have enough to eat during winter break.

Youth Services of Tulsa invites philanthropic-minded groups or individuals to participate in the nonprofit's Gifts of Hope holiday program to adopt a youth that may be homeless, in poverty or just lacking support.

"For the young people we're helping, the holidays aren't really this bright and merry time, it's kind of another reminder of what they don't have," said Brian Young, associate director of development and communications for YST. "So Gifts of Hope is a way to try and normalize their situation so that they can forget about their troubles and focus on being a youth who's enjoying the holidays."

The program allows Youth Services Tulsa to match about 400 of the agency's most vulnerable clients with groups or individuals to adopt each youth. Their wish lists include two basic needs — such as a tent, sleeping bag or coat — as well as a fun gift and their favorite snack.

"We know not all donors have the same capacity to give, and that's OK because on our website for Gifts of Hope we're also asking to make a cash donation and then we use those cash donations to send out shoppers to fill those gaps," Young said.

To adopt a youth or send a donation for Gifts of Hope, go to yst.org/giftsofhope. After signing up, receiving the email and fulfilling a personalized wish list, donors can deliver new, unwrapped gifts to YST at 311 S. Madison Ave. by Dec. 12.

More ways to help Project Santa was established in 1928 to provide assistance to families in need during the holidays and the coming year. Tulsa World spotlights families chosen by The Salvation Army throughout the Christmas season. Donate online at tinyurl.com/projectsanta2022 or send a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102. If there is a holiday program for a charity or organization's good cause that is not included in this list, email news@tulsaworld.com for consideration.

Another opportunity to fulfill a child's wishlist involves the Tulsa Metro Area Angel Tree from The Salvation Army. Adopt online at tsamm.org/angeltree or visit the Woodland Hills Mall outside Macy's. Gift dropoff ends Dec. 11.

At TFI Oklahoma Foster Care Services, 75 children submitted wish lists. To adopt a child from the nonprofit's giving tree, go to signup.com/group/4469880709322580106. Gift dropoff ends Dec. 5.

Fostering Connections of Oklahoma partners with donors to bring joy to more than 2,000 children in foster care, each of whom gets $75-$100 worth of gifts per child. To contribute to the nonprofit's Fostering Joy program, go to fosteringconnectionsok.org/fostering-joy.

The Marine Corps Reserve unit in Broken Arrow kicked off its 75th Toys for Tots campaign. Bring new, unwrapped toys by Dec. 12 at one of many dropoff sites throughout the area. Find locations at broken-arrow-ok.toysfortots.org.

To help contribute to the holiday efforts at Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, bring nonperishable food items for Stock the Station through Dec. 9 at any Tulsa Fire station, Tulsa Police division or Tulsa City-County regional library location. Contribute online at donate.okfoodbank.org/stockthestation.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office employees and Tulsa County Fraternal Order of Police #188 welcome contributions to their annual Mike Clancy Toy Drive. Drop off new, unwrapped toys and children’s clothing during business hours at 303 W. First St. through Dec. 15.

To learn more about the holiday assistance program at Family & Children's Services, go to fcsok.org/holiday-assistance. Dropoffs for the Santa Shop are due by Dec. 15 at 650 S. Peoria Ave. Call 918-600-3815 or email holidayassistance@fcsok.org for more information.

Volunteers of America's Oklahoma division invites individuals or groups to pack a box, fill a grocery sack or a laundry hamper with items from a holiday basket wish list at voaok.org/news_and_events/christmasbaskets. Return the baskets by Dec. 11 at 9605 E. 61st St.

Lindsey House serves women with children who are experiencing homelessness. For the holidays, each mom and child has submitted a wish list including two necessities, one fun item and a book or genre. Sign up online at lindseyhouse.org/holidayheroes, then drop off new and unwrapped gifts between Dec. 12-16 during office hours at 1607 N. Hartford Ave.

Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., is hosting a toy drive also benefiting Lindsey House. New and unwrapped toys may be dropped off in designated bins through Dec. 18.