Holding batterers accountable in a mentor model Tulsa County court

Tulsa County District Judge Kelly Greenough makes note of everyone sitting in the courtroom when she’s adjudicating the felony domestic violence docket.

“Who is sitting next to you?” she asked Dustin Harley Carden.

Once Greenough was satisfied the woman at his side was not the victim of his 2020 charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, she continued. He didn’t know to bring the documents proving his attendance at batterer’s intervention classes and hadn’t completed the mandated drug and alcohol assessment.

“You are not compliant,” she said before sanctioning him to 10 community service hours, on top of the other requirements in his deferred sentencing agreement.

Carden’s attorney worked with representatives from agencies in the courtroom to get him back on track and mentioned the convenience of having everyone in one place.

“The nice part about this docket is there are more opportunities for this type of coordination, and that’s by design,” Greenough said.

Program participant Jerry Don Strook wasn’t so fortunate. He got off on the wrong foot by being late to court, claiming to have been in another courtroom.

Greenough asked about his mode of transportation that day; he answered “friend.” A probation officer in the courtroom interrupted to say it was the victim in his May charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and possession of drug paraphernalia. That violated a no-contact order.

“The state is asking for sanctions. He lied right to your face, your honor,” said prosecutor Hannah Scandy. “He’s shown nothing to be compliant.”

Greenough ordered Strook to undergo a drug test at a nearby clinic under the supervision of a probation officer and return to the courtroom. Later that afternoon, the judge ordered Strook to serve seven days in jail but kept him in the program.

“I expect you to be truthful with the court every time, and I really shouldn’t have to say that,” Greenough said before he was escorted out in handcuffs. “I expect better from you going forward.”

Tulsa County’s Domestic Violence Court is one of four active mentor courts nationwide as selected by the U.S. Office on Violence Against Women. The other three mentor courts are from St. Louis, Kootenai County in Idaho and Pulaski County in Virginia.

Since 2020, Tulsa County’s program has been mentoring officials from systems in New Orleans, Salt Lake County in Utah and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina.

Tulsa County’s Domestic Violence Court consists of a misdemeanor and a felony docket focused on intimate partner violence in cases with domestic violence, violation of protective orders and stalking.

It includes case coordination to track co-existing cases involving litigants in domestic violence cases and a docket for high-risk, high-lethality to wrap in other services such as probation officers.

To be reviewed on the felony domestic violence docket, defendants must be eligible for parole and plead guilty to charges. They may get a deferred or suspended sentence while working through the requirements. If they consistently fail to make progress, the judge could enforce the sentence. If successful, it could lead to an expungement.

Greenough has been with the court since the first grant was awarded in 2013 by the U.S. Office on Violence Against Women.

“Domestic violence happens behind closed doors, and this is the reverse,” Greenough said. “This is an accountability court. This is about them being front and center and not hiding in backrooms or behind doors.

“This is saying, ‘You cannot hide any longer.’ That is intentional.”

Domestic violence was trending up before the pandemic, a jump of 11.7% between 2011 and 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation annual report. Assault and battery is the most commonly reported crime.

Local agencies, including Domestic Violence Intervention Services and Family Safety Center, report serving even more clients this year. In the continuum of programs, the Domestic Violence Court is the justice portion.

Annually, about 500 felony cases and 700 misdemeanor cases are assigned to the Domestic Violence Court dockets. Of the felonies, about 50% involve strangulation, which is known as a predicator of escalating violence.

Of those cases, about half are dismissed by prosecutors, with varied reasons that include lack of evidence or uncooperative victims. Those who are eligible for probation and reviewed on the compliance docket, 70% are in compliance with the court orders. That is higher than the compliance rate prior to the creation of the court.

The program isn’t easy.

For the felony court, defendants must commit to weekly batterer’s intervention classes at their own expense and make regular court appearances. They may be ordered into alcohol or substance abuse treatment and/or testing, GPS monitoring, community service, job skills or other programs.

During a felony docket on Sept. 13, Greenough handled 95 cases. Two left in handcuffs, a few were no-shows resulting in bench warrants, and a handful were in partial compliance. But most were working the program right.

Greenough peppered the hearings with questions aimed at helping the defendants stay the course, including asking many how they kept their daily calendar. Participants just starting the program tended to have more noncompliance and excuses.

Participant Andre Tyrone Hunter said he couldn’t pay for batterer’s intervention classes because he was unemployed. He didn’t have a Social Security card, birth certificate or driver’s license necessary for a job.

“I’m just trying to get my life back,” he said.

“That’s good, and this is the place to do that,” Greenough said. She added six hours community service but also provided a bus pass and agency referrals for necessary documents and possible jobs.

As participants reach milestones, they earn privileges such as attending the hearings virtually. In one hearing, a defendant was smoking in his car.

“You need to put out that cigarette. You are still in court even if you are in your car,” Greenough said.

For those near program completion, Greenough asked what they learned and what they would tell defendants just starting. That includes Jeffrey Wayne Hefner, who faced a 2021 charge of domestic assault and battery with strangulation.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Hefner said. “In the first several classes, I had a bad attitude about it. But you get out of it what you put into it. I think it’s been very important for me.”

Participant Kevin Duane Sier wrapped up 52 weeks of the batter’s intervention program. He faced seven charges from 2021 that included domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and strangulation along with assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer. If he stays out of trouble while finishing his supervision and pays his fines, he will be eligible for expungement.

“I’ve learned to be more compliant — to talk stuff out instead of getting into altercations and to cherish those we love,” Sier said.

The majority of BIP participants are men, but some women are participants, such as Imani Neiya Jones. She told Greenough therapy and batterer’s intervention sessions were beneficial.

“It helps me a lot with my childhood trauma and to figure things out,” she said. “I didn’t know how that foundation comes back into adulthood. I didn’t know how to get healthy boundaries.”

Jones was charged last year with assault with a dangerous weapon/automobile and malicious injury or destruction of property worth less than $1,000. Since starting BIP, she received promotions at a new job and started back to school.

As Greenough praised her progress, she cried.

“You are doing all the right things,” the judge said. “This is a chance to turn things around for yourself and your children.”

