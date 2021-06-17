Watch now: Greenwood stakeholders hope historic designation will unite future efforts to revitalize district

A little celebration was held Wednesday morning on North Greenwood Avenue.
The occasion: the surviving remnant of the Greenwood business district’s inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places — and a call to make the designation a rallying point for all those with an interest in the greater Greenwood neighborhood.
“My hope is that we can come together and stop fighting,” former state Sen. Judy Eason McIntyre said during the event Wednesday morning. “Because we’re fighting over crumbs. As long as we’re divided in this community, we’re not going to move forward.”
In the past, McIntyre has been critical of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, which manages the 100 block, and the chamber’s current director, Freeman Culver, but on Wednesday she pledged to “do whatever I can” to further efforts to invigorate the remaining Greenwood business district.
“Freeman and I have had our differences, but we’ve put them aside,” McIntyre said.
The Greenwood Chamber, which traces its roots back to 1926, has for years been criticized by tenants and members of the Greenwood community who say it has done a poor job managing the 10 buildings that make up the 100 block.
Several years ago a new organization, the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, sprang up with the stated purpose of more broadly promoting African American businesses and entrepreneurship.
The two have sometimes been at odds.
Many of the 100 block buildings date from the early-to mid-1920s, when Greenwood was a thriving black business district that had recovered from the utter destruction of the 1921 Race Massacre to host a national convention.
The district began to decline in the late 1950s and by the late 1960s had been targeted for urban renewal. Only the 100 block was saved, largely through the efforts of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and some city officials.
The block was refurbished in the 1980s, but with no surrounding residential population and tucked away in a corner on the outskirts of downtown, it struggled to survive financially.
A $500,000 grant from the National Park Service allowed the Greenwood Chamber to reroof the buildings last year, and Culver said Wednesday that the intention is still to raise $10 million for a maintenance endowment and small business loans.
Various attempts over the years to earn National Park Service designation for the Greenwood District have come up short, mostly because so much of its historic buildings were destroyed by the massacre and, 50 years later, urban renewal.
Some Greenwood advocates are uneasy and even opposed to the 100 block designation because they fear it creates the impression that the historic business district encompassed only that single block.
Culver has said he supports NPS designations for more of the historic Greenwood area.
At its peak, Black-owned businesses stretched along Greenwood Avenue from Archer to Pine streets and onto nearby streets such as Lansing and eventually Peoria avenues.
“This has been a long time coming,” said state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, whose grandfather was instrumental in saving the 100 block from urban renewal. “We can say, ‘It’s OK for Blacks to thrive. … It takes a community to make a community.”