Watch now: Greenwood stakeholders hope historic designation will unite future efforts to revitalize district

The two have sometimes been at odds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many of the 100 block buildings date from the early-to mid-1920s, when Greenwood was a thriving black business district that had recovered from the utter destruction of the 1921 Race Massacre to host a national convention.

The district began to decline in the late 1950s and by the late 1960s had been targeted for urban renewal. Only the 100 block was saved, largely through the efforts of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and some city officials.

The block was refurbished in the 1980s, but with no surrounding residential population and tucked away in a corner on the outskirts of downtown, it struggled to survive financially.

A $500,000 grant from the National Park Service allowed the Greenwood Chamber to reroof the buildings last year, and Culver said Wednesday that the intention is still to raise $10 million for a maintenance endowment and small business loans.

Various attempts over the years to earn National Park Service designation for the Greenwood District have come up short, mostly because so much of its historic buildings were destroyed by the massacre and, 50 years later, urban renewal.