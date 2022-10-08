Tulsa's first Black policewoman and family honored at Greenwood Rising

Tulsa’s first Black policewoman gave her family simple advice.

“Be good; be brave; and don’t lie,” said Kathleen Horn, the 92-year-old daughter-in-law of the late Mary B. Horn.

The adage must have stuck, because a granddaughter standing nearby recited it with her grandmother.

Kathleen Horn, five of her children and numerous other family members were on hand Friday morning at Greenwood Rising for a brief ceremony honoring the Horns, including Mary B. Horn, who became a police officer in 1939 at age 42, and her son Kermit, who was the Tulsa Police Department’s first Black lieutenant.

Kathleen Horn is Kermit Horn’s widow.

The event was organized by the Monte Cassino High School graduating class of 1972 in memory of classmate Mary Horn, daughter of Kathleen Horn and granddaughter of Mary B. Horn.

Mary Horn died in 2007.

Mary B. Horn was born in Texas and moved to Tulsa in 1917. She was married with two young children when her home and her father’s business were destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Twice widowed with children, Horn applied for a job with the Police Department and became the first Black woman to carry a badge.

She served 23 years, working with women and juveniles but also as a vice officer. Mary B. Horn died in 1987.

According to newspaper accounts, Horn was hired “to stop immorality and to halt ‘night life’ among the younger element in the Greenwood section of Tulsa.”

Later, she told a reporter, “We had a lot of prostitution in those days, and a lot of youngsters, particularly girls, getting mixed up in bad business.”

Horn took many of those youngsters under her wing, according to news reports.

“Many of those girls thought I was cruel and mean because I kept kicking them out of those places,” Horn said at the end of her career. “They used to say, ‘I wish Old Lady Horn would drop dead.’

“Some who were delinquents then are adult delinquents today. But I think I helped some. I always tried to make them understand they were human and made a mistake.”

Horn was inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2017.

Horn’s son Kermit joined the Tulsa Police Department in 1951. Another son, Clifford, became one of the city’s first Black firefighters.