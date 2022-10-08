Tulsa's first Black policewoman and family honored at Greenwood Rising

Tulsa’s first Black policewoman gave her family simple advice.
“Be good; be brave; and don’t lie,” said Kathleen Horn, the 92-year-old daughter-in-law of the late Mary B. Horn.
The adage must have stuck, because a granddaughter standing nearby recited it with her grandmother.
Kathleen Horn, five of her children and numerous other family members were on hand Friday morning at Greenwood Rising for a brief ceremony honoring the Horns, including Mary B. Horn, who became a police officer in 1939 at age 42, and her son Kermit, who was the Tulsa Police Department’s first Black lieutenant.
Kathleen Horn is Kermit Horn’s widow.
The event was organized by the Monte Cassino High School graduating class of 1972 in memory of classmate Mary Horn, daughter of Kathleen Horn and granddaughter of Mary B. Horn.
Mary B. Horn was born in Texas and moved to Tulsa in 1917. She was married with two young children when her home and her father’s business were destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Twice widowed with children, Horn applied for a job with the Police Department and became the first Black woman to carry a badge.
She served 23 years, working with women and juveniles but also as a vice officer. Mary B. Horn died in 1987.
According to newspaper accounts, Horn was hired “to stop immorality and to halt ‘night life’ among the younger element in the Greenwood section of Tulsa.”
Later, she told a reporter, “We had a lot of prostitution in those days, and a lot of youngsters, particularly girls, getting mixed up in bad business.”
Horn took many of those youngsters under her wing, according to news reports.
“Many of those girls thought I was cruel and mean because I kept kicking them out of those places,” Horn said at the end of her career. “They used to say, ‘I wish Old Lady Horn would drop dead.’
“Some who were delinquents then are adult delinquents today. But I think I helped some. I always tried to make them understand they were human and made a mistake.”
Horn was inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2017.
Horn’s son Kermit joined the Tulsa Police Department in 1951. Another son, Clifford, became one of the city’s first Black firefighters.
Throwback Tulsa: Tulsa police chief apologizes in 2013 for police role in Race Massacre
Biden Tulsa Massacre
President Joe Biden listened as he is introduced to speak to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden Tulsa Massacre
President Joe Biden speaks as he commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden
Michelle Brown-Burdex, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, speaks as she leads President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden
Michelle Brown-Burdex, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, listens to a question from President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden
Michelle Brown-Burdex, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, speaks as she leads President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden
Michelle Brown-Burdex, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, listens to a question from President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden
Michelle Brown-Burdex, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, speaks as she leads President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden
Michelle Brown-Burdex, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, speaks as she leads President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden
Mechelle Brown, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, speaks as she leads President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center on Tuesday.
Evan Vucci, AP
Air Force 1
Air Force 1, carrying President Joe Biden, lands at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Air Force 1
Air Force 1, carrying President Joe Biden, flies over spectators as it lands at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Air Force 1
Air Force 1, carrying President Joe Biden, lands at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Air Force One in Tulsa
President Joe Biden arrives in Air Force One around 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Air Force One
Kids watch near Tulsa International Airport as Air Force One lands in the distance for President Biden's visit on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. TIM STANLEY/Tulsa World
Air Force 1
Alvin Williams waits for Air Force 1, carrying President Joe Biden, to land at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Air Force 1
Eli Williams,5, plays with a toy Air Force 1, and another toy airplane, as he waits to watch Air Force 1 carrying President Joe Biden land at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Air Force 1
Adam Williams(left), Alvin Williams, Alaycia Williams and Brittany Williams wait for Air Force 1, carrying President Joe Biden, to land at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Air Force 1
Eli Williams,5, plays with a toy Air Force 1, and another toy airplane, as he waits to watch Air Force 1 carrying President Joe Biden land at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
President Biden
Crowds gather near Greenwood for President Joe Biden on June 1, 2021
Michael Noble Jr, Tulsa World
Joe Biden
Spectators gather to watch President Joe Biden's motorcade drives toward downtown Tulsa on U.S. 75 on Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden's motorcade drives toward downtown Tulsa on U.S. 75 on Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Joe Biden
Spectators gather to watch President Joe Biden's motorcade drives toward downtown Tulsa on southbound U.S. 75 on Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden's motorcade drives towards downtown Tulsa on Southbound US 75 on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Joe Biden
Spectators gather to watch President Joe Biden's motorcade drives toward downtown Tulsa on U.S. 75 on Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Vernon AME waiting for Biden
A crowd of media and onlookers growing in front of Vernon AME Church awaiting in arrival of President Biden across the street at Greenwood Cultural Center on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. KEVIN CANFIELD/Tulsa World
President Biden
Crowds gather near the Greenwood Cultural Center for the arrival of President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Air Force One crowd
Cars line the road near Tulsa International Airport as crowds hope to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden upon his arrival Tuesday afternoon.
Tim Stanley, Tulsa World
Labor Day sale: $1 for six months
Get a six-month digital-only subscription for $1. Subscribe today in less than a minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!