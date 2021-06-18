Throwback Tulsa: Juneteenth has had a long history of celebrations here

“You always looked forward to having a good date for the band on the 19th of June.”
Famed Tulsa bandleader and trombonist Ernie Fields Sr. was speaking of Juneteenth, the celebration which commemorates the announcement in Texas of the end of slavery.
President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. But news of the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery did not reach Texas — the westernmost of the Confederate states — until June 19, 1865.
The holiday has been celebrated in Tulsa for many years.
A similar holiday, Emancipation Day, was observed in August or September. A Sept. 25, 1903, item in the weekly Tulsa Democrat reported that a three-day picnic was held with entertainment provided by a nine-piece band.
An Aug. 5, 1905, story in the Democrat said a two-day Emancipation Day celebration was set at Walker's Park with free barbecue both days.
In 1915, the Democrat said the holiday would be observed on Aug. 4 in Sand Springs and predicted it would be "the largest celebration ever held in the state in honor of this occasion."
Dancing at the Blue Moon
Music was always a big part of Juneteenth, Fields said. In Tulsa, the Casa Loma dance hall and the Blue Moon ballroom were venues for many local celebrations, the bandleader said.
The Blue Moon, featuring an outdoor dance floor, opened at 3600 N. Cincinnati Ave. in 1936 and was a popular stop for bands of Harry James, Benny Goodman and Louis Armstrong as well as Fields.
“That was a big deal. You had plenty of room in that thing. The average little club in those days wasn’t big enough to hold anything,” Fields said of the Blue Moon in an interview by Tulsa World reporter Larisa Tatge in 1988.
The Casa Loma was a dance hall at the old Crystal City amusement park in west Tulsa.
In 1946, picnics were held at Buford Colony, a black community south of Sand Springs, and at Lincoln Park (now Lacy Park) in Tulsa. A Tulsa World reporter covering the holiday complained that the Democrats had co-opted credit for emancipation and that President Lincoln’s name wasn’t even mentioned.
“Maybe the history books have been wrong all these years,” the reporter wrote. “Maybe it was Eleanor Roosevelt who signed the Emancipation Proclamation.”
A dance, a rodeo and political speeches were part of the 1946 celebration. But a Tulsa Tribune story said the Joe Louis championship fight that night drew more attention than the politicians.
Lincoln illuminated in fireworks
That omission of Lincoln was corrected in 1950.
That year, a three-day Juneteenth celebration was planned, featuring dancing, fireworks, speeches and sermons. Festivities began Saturday with a street dance in front of Carver School at 624 E. Oklahoma Place, sponsored by the Tulsa County Republican Party.
About 3,000 people were expected to attend the dance, The Tulsa Tribune reported. Also, M.C. Simmons, editor of the Oklahoma Independent newspaper in Muskogee was to speak.
Pastors of black churches would be preaching on the topic of emancipation in their Sunday sermons and family picnics and reunions were planned.
On the third day of the celebration, a track meet and other events were set at the Carver School stadium. Mayor George H. Stoner was scheduled to address a rally at the stadium, followed by a fireworks display ending with a large illuminated portrait of President Lincoln. The program was sponsored by American Legion Post No. 140.
More festivities were planned until midnight at Lakeview Amusement Park, located at North Harvard Avenue and Mohawk Boulevard.
Juneteenth revival
A 1983 Tribune story quoted Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Mabel B. Little saying that interest in marking Juneteenth had died out in the 1950s, but she was reviving it. She said a free picnic and speakers were planned.
In 1988, state senators Maxine Horner and Penny Williams introduced legislation to create the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, which launched the Juneteenth on Greenwood Heritage Festival, featuring a free concert by local, regional and nationally renowned entertainers.
Performers have included Jay McShann, Ruth Brown, Betty Carter, the Count Basie Orchestra and many other jazz greats.
Ernie Fields, whose career spanned the early days of swing in the 1930s through the Beatles era of the mid-’60s, was among the first group of musicians inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in 1989.
A four-day event in 2016 was organized by longtime Tulsa jazz musician Leon Rollerson. The Juneteenth celebration that year featured performances from Eldredge Jackson and Julian Vaughn, as well as a screening of Ike Water's film “The New Juneteenth.” At some point in the next year, Tulsa Juneteenth was formed as a nonprofit through Tulsa Community Foundation under the banner of the Greenwood Chamber. Rollerson also organized a Juneteenth event in 2017 and also in 2019.