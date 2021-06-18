Throwback Tulsa: Juneteenth has had a long history of celebrations here

“You always looked forward to having a good date for the band on the 19th of June.”

Famed Tulsa bandleader and trombonist Ernie Fields Sr. was speaking of Juneteenth, the celebration which commemorates the announcement in Texas of the end of slavery.

President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. But news of the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery did not reach Texas — the westernmost of the Confederate states — until June 19, 1865.

The holiday has been celebrated in Tulsa for many years.

A similar holiday, Emancipation Day, was observed in August or September. A Sept. 25, 1903, item in the weekly Tulsa Democrat reported that a three-day picnic was held with entertainment provided by a nine-piece band.

An Aug. 5, 1905, story in the Democrat said a two-day Emancipation Day celebration was set at Walker's Park with free barbecue both days.

In 1915, the Democrat said the holiday would be observed on Aug. 4 in Sand Springs and predicted it would be "the largest celebration ever held in the state in honor of this occasion."

Dancing at the Blue Moon