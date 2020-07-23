Throwback Tulsa gallery: B.B. King, Go-Gos, Aaron Neville, even Weird Al played Tulsa's floating stage
Obscenities, foul odors, bugs and a Zippo lighter all have one thing in common: at various times, they have hovered in the air above Tulsa's floating stage in the Arkansas River.
The stage and amphitheater at River West Festival Park were long the home of the Starlight Band’s summer concert series. A host of major musical acts also performed on the stage in its heyday.
With its dramatic river and downtown skyline views, the amphitheater was an instant hit when it opened with a free concert by the Glenn Miller Orchestra and the Tulsa Boys Singers on June 15, 1985.
Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie played the first ticketed concert. Leon Russell, Three Dog Night, Merle Haggard, Bob Dylan, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King and the Black Crowes also played there.
The Donald W. Reynolds Foundation donated $300,000 to build the floating stage, but by 2014, it had outlived its usefulness and was sold at auction for $550. The Muskogee couple who bought it never picked it up and its future is uncertain.
River West park has recently undergone a $5.6 million overhaul which includes a stage on solid ground.
Raising a stink
Early on, concert-goers complained about the stench of stagnant water from Zink Lake. Eventually, an underwater circulation system alleviated the odor problem.
In 1986, residents on both sides of the river showed they were not addicted to loud music from a Robert Palmer concert. River Parks officials hired a company to monitor sound levels and established a $1,000-per-minute surcharge for bands exceeding 116 decibels.
In 1990, Tulsa World music critic Cathy Milam described Bob Dylan’s singing style as “mush mouth” after his lackluster amphitheater show. His manager took issue with Milam about the review, saying that Dylan HATED the floating stage along with the bugs blowin’ in the wind – and into his mouth.
A year later, Dylan returned to Tulsa, this time earning a glowing review from Milam for his concert at the Brady Theater, away from the pesky bugs.
Sponge out his mouth
A 1910 state law against using “any obscene or lascivious language” in public led to the arrest of “Vinnie” Dombroski, vocalist for the band Sponge in 1997. Dombroski was jailed on 12 complaints – one for each time he used the f-word on-stage.
River Parks spokeswoman Jennifer Edwards said that Sponge and two other bands were advised of the “entertainment morals” section of their contract, which prohibiting “indecent or obscene” activity.
“By the time Sponge got up there, there were no entertainment morals left,” she said.
Promoter Larry Schaeffer said, “I agree with it in respect to the people who live near the River Parks. Little kids shouldn’t have to hear this stuff," which he said wasn’t a problem with his Mohawk Park shows because “the only ears to be offended out there are the zebras and monkeys at the zoo.”
Tulsa District Attorney Bill LaFortune declined to file charges against Dombroski, as did the city prosecutor. Sponge performed in Oklahoma City two days later and reportedly used the same vulgarity but no one was arrested.
Incoming missile
The band Collective Soul was five songs into its set when a teen-ager in the audience hurled a Zippo lighter, hitting the lead singer square on the temple during a concert in May 1999.
“It hit him like a bullet,” a security guard said.
Singer Ed Roland staggered for a moment, then went down, wrote Tulsa World reporter Thomas Conner. Roland’s brother and bandmate Dean Roland threw his black Les Paul guitar to the floor before addressing some choice words to the crowd.
The band left the stage but the Roland brothers returned briefly, angrily flashing the crowd a hand gesture and a hearty “f--- you!”
Paramedics treated Roland at the scene and he left with a welt on his forehead.
Police escorted the suspect backstage, where he cowered in the back of a trailer while roadies and others peppered him with insults, Conner reported. Collective Soul’s managers discussed filing charges or suing the boy’s parents, but left the venue without filling out a police report.
Will Turpin, the band’s bassist told Conner the band would probably return to Tulsa.
“We’re not going to hold all of Tulsa responsible for this one dumbass,” he said.
It was the second bad experience for Collective Soul in Tulsa. In July 1997, the band had performed in hellish heat at Cain’s Ballroom. It was so hot that a World reviewer couldn’t read his sweat-soaked notes.
Collective Soul has continued to play tour dates in Tulsa.
