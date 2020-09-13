Michael Overall: Tulsa's Christ the King, an often-overlooked masterpiece, will finally share the spotlight

Oklahoma City’s Bishop Francis Kelley asked the Vatican in the late 1920s to split his diocese and name a new bishop to oversee the eastern half of the state. Instead of downtown Tulsa’s grand Holy Family Church, however, Kelley wanted the new bishop to be “seated” at Christ the King, a parish church then under construction at 15th Street and Rockford Avenue.

Kelley had personally chosen Christ the King’s architect, Francis Barry Byrne, who studied as an apprentice under the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright in the early 1900s. By the ’20s, Byrne had gained a national reputation for innovative ecclesiastical designs. And the bishop wanted Tulsa’s new church to look modern.

But also traditional.

The architecture was supposed to symbolize the direction of the Roman Catholic Church itself in the 20th century, bringing together the old and the new, preserving tradition while adapting to modern needs. The result was a design that combined Gothic spires with trendy zigzag art deco flourishes.