The school bus driver had put all of the windows down, despite the crisp morning air. And most of the students poked their heads outside, waving and cheering as they drove through downtown Jenks.

More than 50 cars filled with parents, teachers and school administrators fell in line behind the bus and — forming a long, winding caravan — headed south shortly after 9 a.m. Dec. 16, 1946. They were on a mission to change Jenks forever.

Tulsa County was going to vote the very next day on whether to replace the old Jenks bridge — not the bridge people know today as the Old Jenks Bridge, but the really old one that came before it.

The original one-lane bridge dated back to the early 1900s and had become so rickety that town officials warned drivers that it might “collapse any day now, loaded with people.”

Even opponents, who were campaigning against the next day’s bond issue, agreed that Jenks needed a new bridge. They just wanted to build it somewhere else.

96th Street, where the original bridge crossed the Arkansas River and where the new structure was being planned, “goes nowhere except to Jenks itself,” the Tulsa Tribune complained in a 1946 editorial.

“The people of Jenks have a right to a safe, smooth route to Tulsa,” the newspaper conceded. “But couldn’t a new bridge be located so that it would serve that purpose and many others besides?”

The newspaper endorsed an alternative plan to build a new bridge at 51st Street, where it would connect south Tulsa with Red Fork, a bustling commercial district that had a population five times bigger than Jenks’ at the time.

Crossing the river at 51st Street would still open a new route from Jenks to Tulsa, even if commuters would have to go five or 10 minutes out of their way, the Tribune argued.

In Jenks, however, officials weren’t just looking for a way to get to Tulsa. They wanted a way to get more people from Tulsa to come to Jenks.

Tulsa was on the cusp of a post-war building boom that would transform the southern outskirts of town into the sprawling suburbs of south Tulsa. And a new 96th Street bridge would channel some of that growth toward Jenks.

Most importantly, with the Jenks school district extending east of the river, a new bridge would bring more students into local schools, which would play a key role in the town’s growth.

School officials became the biggest cheerleaders for a new Jenks bridge. And on the day before the referendum, they took the high school band on a high-paced tour of Tulsa County, stopping at rallies in Glenpool, Owasso, Sand Springs and nine other communities.

At each stop, officials told the crowds that more than 200 students a day crossed the old bridge on the way to and from Jenks schools, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

“If for no other reason than to consider the safety of our children,” high school Principal W.R. Riddle said, “citizens should vote for this bridge.”

“The cost to save a life is little,” Riddle said, emphasizing that the $530,000 bridge would add only 17 cents per $1,000 of valuation to Tulsa County property taxes.

“Seventeen cents is cheap enough for the safety of our children,” he said.

The bond issue passed by a nearly 3-to-1 margin. And the new Jenks bridge, now known as the Old Jenks Bridge, opened in late June 1948.

A few years later, 51st Street got a bridge, too. But it was part of the Skelly Bypass, which evolved into Interstate 44. And the expressway seemed to take more traffic past Red Fork than to it. The district fell into decline in the 1950s and never recovered.

Jenks, meanwhile, embarked on several decades of almost unparalleled growth. The population doubled by 1970, more than doubled again by 1980, and then nearly doubled yet again before the end of the century, according to the U.S. Census.

But that was only the beginning. The size of Jenks has nearly tripled since 2000, and the town doesn’t show any sign of slowing down.

Municipal leaders recently documented about four dozen building projects that have either been finished in the last year or so or are in various stages of construction or planning.

Ongoing developments include restaurants, multifamily residences and recreation centers worth more than $630 million, not to mention a 330,000-square-foot outlet mall that is scheduled to open in 2024.

“Jenks is going to look a lot different,” Heather Turner, president of the Jenks Chamber of Commerce, told the World.

The Jenks bridge definitely isn’t “a bridge to nowhere” anymore.