'Everything has changed': Bixby holds remembrance event to mark 9/11 anniversary

BIXBY — Looking at a 26-foot twisted I-beam that used to be a part of the World Trade Center Twin Towers, Tulsa-area flight attendant Kathy Frazier recalled on Saturday how the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks changed everything she knew about the career she enjoyed.
Frazier, who worked for Southwest Airlines at the time, told the crowd of roughly 100 onlookers at Bixby's Washington Irving Park that she was doing Jazzercise on a day off work when "My phone started going crazy" with calls from friends and family who notified her planes crashed into the Twin Towers.
"My fellow Jazzercisers listened in horror as I relayed this information and we felt our world shifting," she said. Wiping her face, she said the first people she thought about were her colleagues, many of whom were forced to spend extended time away from their families despite "not knowing when they'd be able to return home and not knowing if more attacks were coming."
"And I worried not just for Southwest crews. No matter what carrier you worked for, on that day we all became one crew," Frazier said. "That feeling is still there today."
Frazier was one of several speakers during the Daughters of the American Revolution Wealaka Chapter's Patriot Day program, held Saturday morning at the memorial within the park, which included an honor guard ceremony and moment of silence for victims.
The annual event also served to give attendees a look at ongoing updates to the memorial, first established in 2002 by the Friends of Irving Foundation with the steel beam as its centerpiece. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, including 2,753 in airliner crashes at the World Trade Center.
In her remarks, Frazier said she called Southwest's scheduling line as soon as she got home and said to "call me the minute they had something I could do." She said she received a call on Sept. 13, 2001, to report to the Tulsa International Airport the next day to deadhead on a flight to St. Louis that would later go to Oklahoma City.
"I showed up in street clothes since I wasn't actually working only to find out the flight attendant scheduled to work that flight could not make herself get on the plane. She was crying and terrified," Frazier said.
The colleague resigned that day, which meant Frazier ended up standing in despite not having her uniform.
After she spoke, Friends of Irving Foundation representative Walter Gund told the audience about why the group wanted to make more updates to the memorial, which was rededicated Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
"In our organization, we thought the story hasn't all been told," he said. "There are two other sites that suffered, two other planes that lost their crew members and their passengers: the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania."
There were temporary installations on Saturday with details about the crashes at both locations, and Gund said the organization plans to complete work on more permanent granite markers by the end of the year.
The updates will also include a marker with a summary of the U.S. Seal Team Six operation that resulted in the death of Osama Bin Laden.
Retired Tulsa Fire Department District Chief Roger Williams, another program speaker, said it "just overwhelms me" to have one of the beams from the Twin Towers on display locally. The Friends of Irving Foundation has said the beam was the ninth artifact marked for release from Ground Zero.
Williams, who was a captain off duty that day, said he was working his second job delivering bread and arrived at the fire station -- which was on his route -- to see the crew "glued around the TV."
"I'm like 'What are y'all doing? It's early in the morning. Y'all should be doing your chores,'" Williams said. "And they said 'Look at this. A plane just hit the tower.'" Initially he and the others believed it was an accident, possibly an error by a pilot or air traffic controller.
"And then the second plane hit," Williams said. Pausing for at least five seconds, he said, his voice breaking, "We knew then it was a terrorist attack."
"I knew firefighters were going to be going up there trying to save people's lives and they were gonna die that day," he said. "I've never had anything that complicated. I've had some complicated runs. I was privileged to promote up to district chief and did a lot of different things and so we had some big incidents, but nothing like that."
Frazier, in deciding to stay working as a flight attendant, said she understood the fear of her colleague who quit on what she described "as a lonely jetway in Tulsa, Oklahoma," nearly 20 years ago. But she said: "I also made a personal decision not to let the bad guys win."
"Everything has changed, and yet we go on and we do not give up," she said.
