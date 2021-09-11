'Everything has changed': Bixby holds remembrance event to mark 9/11 anniversary

There were temporary installations on Saturday with details about the crashes at both locations, and Gund said the organization plans to complete work on more permanent granite markers by the end of the year.

The updates will also include a marker with a summary of the U.S. Seal Team Six operation that resulted in the death of Osama Bin Laden.

Retired Tulsa Fire Department District Chief Roger Williams, another program speaker, said it "just overwhelms me" to have one of the beams from the Twin Towers on display locally. The Friends of Irving Foundation has said the beam was the ninth artifact marked for release from Ground Zero.

Williams, who was a captain off duty that day, said he was working his second job delivering bread and arrived at the fire station -- which was on his route -- to see the crew "glued around the TV."

"I'm like 'What are y'all doing? It's early in the morning. Y'all should be doing your chores,'" Williams said. "And they said 'Look at this. A plane just hit the tower.'" Initially he and the others believed it was an accident, possibly an error by a pilot or air traffic controller.

"And then the second plane hit," Williams said. Pausing for at least five seconds, he said, his voice breaking, "We knew then it was a terrorist attack."