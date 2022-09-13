 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historical marker commemorates Greenwood District's founding

Tiffany Crutcher hugs Shirley Barnett (right) after a dedication ceremony for a historical marker commemorating the founding of the Greenwood District on Tuesday. The Terence Crutcher Foundation partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to place the marker on the OSU-Tulsa campus.
Aurelius Francisco (left) and Sean Jarrett unveil the historical marker.
Majeste Pearson sings during a dedication ceremony Tuesday on the campus of OSU-Tulsa for a historical marker commemorating the founding of the Greenwood District.
Donald Shaw views a historical marker commemorating the founding of the Greenwood District after its dedication on the OSU-Tulsa campus on Tuesday.

Featured video: A look inside Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street history center

