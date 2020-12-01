Historic Tulsa church begins restoration of stained-glass windows as 'monument and memorial' to 1921 Race Massacre survivors

Installed nearly a century ago in the aftermath of the 1921 Race Massacre, the stained-glass windows at Vernon A.M.E. Church will leave the state this week for a long-overdue restoration project.
Crews began removing the stained glass Tuesday, replacing the panels with temporary windows that will serve the church for the next six months.
The wooden frames were rotting, causing the windows to shake with traffic from the nearby Inner Dispersal Loop that surrounds downtown Tulsa. Pastor Robert Turner had been afraid that the windows would eventually fall out or shatter, depriving the city of an invaluable historic treasure.
“They’re not just windows,” Turner said. “They’re a monument and a memorial” to the people who rebuilt not only the church but the entire Greenwood District.
Funding for the restoration project came partly from a $150,000 grant administered through the National Trust for Historic Preservation. But the grant “was not nearly enough” to pay for the entire project, Turner said. Additional funding came from the Schusterman Family Foundation and other Tulsa philanthropists, the pastor said.
“It would not be happening without them,” Turner said. “It would not have been possible.”
The restoration will repair the wooden frames that hold the windows, while also repairing cracks in the windows themselves. In some cases, pieces of glass will be replaced by identical pieces from the same company that made the originals in 1925, Turner said.
“The company still exists,” he said. “It was one of the ‘God things’ that made this project possible.”
The church was in use but still under construction when white mobs set fire to 35 square blocks of Tulsa on June 1, 1921. The next Sunday, Vernon A.M.E. borrowed chairs from a funeral home to have worship services in the remains of the church’s gutted basement, according to the Tulsa World archives.
Rebuilding efforts started with $3,000 in the church treasury and a $400 gift from a church conference in California. The congregation sold chicken dinners and organized fashion shows to raise another $1,100, but it took seven long years to finish a new building, all while the entire Greenwood District was recuperating.
Once completed, it became a symbol of the community’s resilience and a local hub for the civil rights movement.
“Since these windows were put in, they have been through a lot of history,” Turner said. “They were here when Black Wall Street was rebuilt. They saw the civil rights movement. They survived urban renewal and the interstate. And now they are going to be here to see another 100 years of Tulsa history.”
The church hopes to finish the restoration and re-install the windows in time for the Race Massacre Centennial in June.
Video: Watch an African Drum and Burial Rites presentation at a soil collection ceremony for a victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Mass grave found during search for victims of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.