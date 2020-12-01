Historic Tulsa church begins restoration of stained-glass windows as 'monument and memorial' to 1921 Race Massacre survivors

Installed nearly a century ago in the aftermath of the 1921 Race Massacre, the stained-glass windows at Vernon A.M.E. Church will leave the state this week for a long-overdue restoration project.

Crews began removing the stained glass Tuesday, replacing the panels with temporary windows that will serve the church for the next six months.

The wooden frames were rotting, causing the windows to shake with traffic from the nearby Inner Dispersal Loop that surrounds downtown Tulsa. Pastor Robert Turner had been afraid that the windows would eventually fall out or shatter, depriving the city of an invaluable historic treasure.

“They’re not just windows,” Turner said. “They’re a monument and a memorial” to the people who rebuilt not only the church but the entire Greenwood District.

Funding for the restoration project came partly from a $150,000 grant administered through the National Trust for Historic Preservation. But the grant “was not nearly enough” to pay for the entire project, Turner said. Additional funding came from the Schusterman Family Foundation and other Tulsa philanthropists, the pastor said.

“It would not be happening without them,” Turner said. “It would not have been possible.”