Historic day of voting comes and goes with little drama for local participants

For all of the ominous warnings about voter suppression and potential unrest on Election Day, Tulsans went about the business of voting like they usual do — without a major incident.
Long lines greeted early voters; those who waited until the dinner hour were in and out.
Like Kevin Ponder, who arrived at Carbondale Assembly of God Church, 2135 W. 51st St., about 6 p.m. and cast his ballot in no time.
“It went great,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to vote later.”
James Parker, 83, took a different approach. He arrived at Helmerich Library, 5131 E. 91st St., at 6:45 a.m., just as the sun was peeking over the horizon.
“I just wanted to beat the line,” he said.
And he did. By the time he made his way out of the library, about 100 people were lined up outside the doors.
Parker said the presidential race was a motivator for getting out to vote Tuesday, and the coronavirus was no deterrent.
“Most everybody had masks,” he said.
Brie Coppinger, 27, parked her yellow jeep on the grass behind the library and stepped to the back of the line.
She wasn’t going to let a deadly virus keep her from voting, either.
“Absolutely not,” she said.
Her big motivation for voting came down to keeping America free.
“Not letting communist thoughts enter our country,” Coppinger said. “Not letting other countries persuade our voters and maybe the people in power who are running for the presidency.”
Julie Jenkins, 20, said voting in her first presidential election was like taking a massive weight off her shoulders.
“In 2016, it wasn’t the best time of my life, and I was only 16, so I couldn’t vote,” she said. “So now I can actually vote and make a change because I’m old enough.”
She arrived at the Union 8th Grade Center in Broken Arrow about 6:30 a.m. and waited an hour before casting her ballot. Hundreds of people were lined up to vote when she exited the school at about 7:45 a.m.
“Most of my friends voted through mail,” she said. “But I just wanted to come out and vote.”
When Dianna Brenner, 66, arrived at Iglesia Christiana La Hermosa church, 7500 E. 21st St., just before 9 a.m., the line was short.
She said she had concerns about voting in person but was also concerned about voting by mail.
“Because I had read so much about the problems with mail-in ballots, I thought, ‘Well, I am going to vote in person even though there are risks,’” Brenner said.
The presidential race was an important one for her.
“I just felt it was time for a change,” Brenner said.
The Tulsa County Election Board convened at 8 a.m. Tuesday to begin processing absentee ballots. Election Board staff made several visits to the post office to pick up last-minute absentee ballots, and by 5 p.m. had processed more than 2,000.
Jennifer Ipock was among the dozen auxiliary Election Board employees helping process the ballots.
Ipock said the work can be stressful, but that the was going well.
“I feel like most of the time, whenever we get into a grove, it just comes naturally and we just keep going like we’re machines,” she said.
Jim Gauger was one of the last voters to cast a ballot at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
“I did not want to put on the mask,” he said. “I am one of those no-maskers.”
Gauger, 50, said he was a supporter of President Trump.
“I don’t believe in socialist ways,” he said. “So I have seen Biden doing a lot of lying, and sometimes Trump ain’t always perfect, either, you know, but I am going to sit there and go with what I believe is right.”
That wasn’t all Gauger had to say. He was even more emphatic about why he made a point of voting Tuesday.
“It is every American’s right to vote, so every American should be encouraged to and should vote in every election, period. … No matter whether it be for Trump, Biden or whoever.”
Ponder could have been speaking for many Americans on Tuesday night when he said he was glad to see the election come to an end.
“I don’t know,” he said of the politics of the times. “They are crazy these days.”
Featured video
Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa
