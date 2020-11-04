Historic day of voting comes and goes with little drama for local participants

The presidential race was an important one for her.

“I just felt it was time for a change,” Brenner said.

The Tulsa County Election Board convened at 8 a.m. Tuesday to begin processing absentee ballots. Election Board staff made several visits to the post office to pick up last-minute absentee ballots, and by 5 p.m. had processed more than 2,000.

Jennifer Ipock was among the dozen auxiliary Election Board employees helping process the ballots.

Ipock said the work can be stressful, but that the was going well.

“I feel like most of the time, whenever we get into a grove, it just comes naturally and we just keep going like we’re machines,” she said.

Jim Gauger was one of the last voters to cast a ballot at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., before the polls closed at 7 p.m.

“I did not want to put on the mask,” he said. “I am one of those no-maskers.”

Gauger, 50, said he was a supporter of President Trump.