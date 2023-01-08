Historic all-Black towns of Oklahoma are focus of new exhibition

'All-Black Towns of Oklahoma' symposium

What: Hosted by the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, the event will feature mayors from Tullahassee and Rentiesville, state Sen. Kevin Matthews, historian and author Hannibal Johnson, Eli Grayson and Q Lansana.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education, 124 N. Boston Ave.

Cost: Free and open to the public