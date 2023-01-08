Historic all-Black towns of Oklahoma are focus of new exhibition

Visitors view photographs, documents and artifacts on display during the opening of the “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma” exhibition at the Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education inside the Philbrook Downtown on Friday.
Tulsa artist and musician Steve Liddell performs during the opening of the new exhibition “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma” at the Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education in downtown Tulsa.
Imran Maszeri of Tulsa looks at a photo taken inside a classroom during the opening of the “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma” exhibition.
Blues musician D.C. Minner’s guitar hangs on the wall with photos at the “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma” exhibition at the Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education. Minner and his wife, Selby Minner, used to host the Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival in Rentiesville.
Visitors view photographs, documents and artifacts on display during the opening of the “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma” exhibition at the Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education on Friday.
As interest in Oklahoma’s historically all-Black towns grows and a related exhibition opens in downtown Tulsa, the state Historic Preservation Office is celebrating an award that will allow it to continue its efforts to survey the 13 communities.
The $75,000 the office received is part of $1.2 million in grants the National Park Service is allocating to help highlight underrepresented communities across the country, according to a press release.
The history of all-Black towns in Oklahoma starts mainly after the Civil War. Black freedmen came to Oklahoma hoping to find a haven in the soon-to-be state.
Towns such as Langston and Boley, which renowned educator Booker T. Washington once visited, were able to thrive during that era. After statehood, however, the Great Depression and racial discrimination due to Jim Crow laws caused many of these towns to decline. From the original 50 identified Black towns, only 13 remain.
The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities is highlighting these towns with a new exhibition called “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma,” which opened Friday at the Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education in downtown Tulsa.
The exhibition will show historical documents, photographs and films, as well as present-day photos of the communities.
As part of the event, a symposium will be held at the Zarrow Center on Feb. 18.
The goal of the exhibition is for people to learn about “how lively the towns were” before the Tulsa Race Massacre and the Great Depression and how “vibrant” the remaining 13 are, said Sean Latham, director of the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities.
Having the archives and photographs shown at the Zarrow Center is significant because it sits in the middle of Tulsa’s Arts and Greenwood districts, Latham said.
It’s also important for people to “understand that Greenwood isn’t the only Black history in Oklahoma,” he said. The exhibition shows “the dreams of Black freedom” that brought people here and the racist history that affected them.
The artifacts are put together in a way to showcase the foundations of the towns and how their connections to the state have evolved, said Dr. Dayne Riley, a curator of the exhibition.
It’s necessary for people to “recognize that these towns exist, and they each have an interesting history,” he said.
The exhibition will run through Feb. 25, and admission is free.
What: Hosted by the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, the event will feature mayors from Tullahassee and Rentiesville, state Sen. Kevin Matthews, historian and author Hannibal Johnson, Eli Grayson and Q Lansana.
When:9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education, 124 N. Boston Ave.
