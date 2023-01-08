 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Historic all-Black towns of Oklahoma are focus of new exhibition

  • Updated
  • 0

As interest in Oklahoma’s historically all-Black towns grows and a related exhibition opens in downtown Tulsa, the state Historic Preservation Office is celebrating an award that will allow it to continue its efforts to survey the 13 communities.

The $75,000 the office received is part of $1.2 million in grants the National Park Service is allocating to help highlight underrepresented communities across the country, according to a press release.

The history of all-Black towns in Oklahoma starts mainly after the Civil War. Black freedmen came to Oklahoma hoping to find a haven in the soon-to-be state.

Towns such as Langston and Boley, which renowned educator Booker T. Washington once visited, were able to thrive during that era. After statehood, however, the Great Depression and racial discrimination due to Jim Crow laws caused many of these towns to decline. From the original 50 identified Black towns, only 13 remain.

People are also reading…

The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities is highlighting these towns with a new exhibition called “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma,” which opened Friday at the Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education in downtown Tulsa.

The exhibition will show historical documents, photographs and films, as well as present-day photos of the communities.

As part of the event, a symposium will be held at the Zarrow Center on Feb. 18.

The goal of the exhibition is for people to learn about “how lively the towns were” before the Tulsa Race Massacre and the Great Depression and how “vibrant” the remaining 13 are, said Sean Latham, director of the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities.

Having the archives and photographs shown at the Zarrow Center is significant because it sits in the middle of Tulsa’s Arts and Greenwood districts, Latham said.

It’s also important for people to “understand that Greenwood isn’t the only Black history in Oklahoma,” he said. The exhibition shows “the dreams of Black freedom” that brought people here and the racist history that affected them.

The artifacts are put together in a way to showcase the foundations of the towns and how their connections to the state have evolved, said Dr. Dayne Riley, a curator of the exhibition.

It’s necessary for people to “recognize that these towns exist, and they each have an interesting history,” he said.

The exhibition will run through Feb. 25, and admission is free.

<&rule>



Featured video: A look inside Greenwood Rising(tncms-asset)e9415926-bc47-5b7b-9525-833b78d40b9a[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)ff0d3928-8e3c-11ed-bbb6-43d34febf1df[1](/tncms-asset)

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

'All-Black Towns of Oklahoma' symposium

What: Hosted by the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, the event will feature mayors from Tullahassee and Rentiesville, state Sen. Kevin Matthews, historian and author Hannibal Johnson, Eli Grayson and Q Lansana.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Henry Zarrow Center for Art & Education, 124 N. Boston Ave.

Cost: Free and open to the public

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

6-Year-Old Boy In Custody After Shooting Virginia School Teacher

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert