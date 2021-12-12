Highway patrol reports death of man involved in Rogers County crash in August

A man who was critically injured in a Rogers County two-vehicle crash on Aug. 25 died two and a half weeks later from injuries sustained in the incident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday night.

The OHP reported Jackie Dale Graham, 81, of Talala, died in the crash in a "delayed fatality per Medical Examiner's Office."

Graham was driving a 2013 Ford Escape north on Oklahoma 88, about 5 miles east of Oologah at 7:24 a.m. Aug. 25, when the vehicle he was driving struck from behind a 2017 GMC Yukon, which was stopped in the roadway by a worker with a flag for road construction, troopers reported.

Graham was transported in critical condition by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital, where he died Sept. 11, troopers reported.

Neither the driver of the Yukon nor a passenger in the vehicle Graham was driving were injured, the OHP said.

Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.

The cause of the crash was listed as too fast for traffic conditions.