Highway Patrol protocols for reporting serious encounters and deadly force leave gaps

In the most serious of law enforcement encounters, Oklahoma Highway Patrol protocols leave opportunities for gaps in reporting and documentation that invite questions about accountability and transparency.
The Tulsa World filed litigation against OHP in October to compel the agency to adhere to a lawsuit the newspaper won in 2010 in which the state courts declared use-of-force records to be public and mandated their release.
OHP had delayed and denied for a year as the newspaper tried to get the agency to hand over force records, explain reporting processes and answer questions about policies — prompting the World's court action. Through the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Highway Patrol agreed to provide all pertinent records to have the latest court case discharged in March.
OHP policy stipulates that troopers aren't supposed to fill out use-of-force reports when their actions cause serious injury or death, nor when they attempt to or actually use deadly force. Internal interviews of troopers who used force in six deadly encounters reviewed by the World took place anywhere from six to 47 days after the event, according to documents.
Additionally, an OHP attorney in an email amid the court case wrote that supervisors can clear fatal shootings by troopers with only an "informal discussion" that doesn't need a "formal review" in instances where supervising officers see it as "clear-cut, justified" and that documentation "could vary."
But the agency now says that isn't an accurate characterization.
After denying an interview for this story, OHP didn't respond to a written question about why some reviews of trooper shootings stop at only an "informal discussion" or what purpose that protocol serves.
However, when pressed, spokesperson Sarah Stewart said assistant General Counsel Christa Alderman was simply offering a brief summary in "laymen's terms" based on the explanation provided to her by Maj. Jason Holt.
Stewart wrote that the "informal discussion" referenced by Alderman is a command staff review. A trooper shooting might be elevated to a Chief's Review Board, which Stewart said was referenced as the "formal review."
Both are listed in policy, Stewart wrote, and "none of them stop at an 'informal discussion.'"
Alderman wrote in December, "Depending on the circumstances, it could be an informal discussion in which the Majors see that it is a clear-cut, justified shooting and a formal review is not needed."
Seth Stoughton, a former Florida police officer turned lawyer, teaches at the University of South Carolina's law school, as well as its criminology and criminal justice department.
Stoughton said that if an agency's force review process is dependent on certain facts or how an administrator feels, then it opens the door for favoritism or differing levels of scrutiny.
"One of the reasons that you have a policy and a review process is to ensure uniformity," Stoughton said. "The agency (should be taking) a hard look at every incident — no matter how clear-cut it might seem initially — and drawing appropriate conclusions."
Stoughton, who studies policing and how it is regulated, said the underlying purpose of a review process is built on three components: the facts, conclusions and recommendations.
"You can’t answer those questions with a casual conversation approach," he said.
The Highway Patrol in an email stated that all trooper shootings involving injury or death are reviewed by the appropriate district attorney's office, which the agency said is an elected and impartial third-party that "ensures law enforcement oversight and accountability."
Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully repeatedly has turned down interview requests to discuss his agency’s policies and practices.
At the commissioner's invitation in May 2020, a World reporter met with Scully and OHP Chief Brent Sugg at DPS headquarters in Oklahoma City. Scully, appointed to his post by Gov. Kevin Stitt in September 2019, handed over a copy of OHP's updated pursuit policy after years of secrecy.
Scully and Sugg spoke of a shift in culture and a commitment to transparency. Though the meeting wasn't off the record, Scully asked that the reporter not take notes.
"(Scully) wants to ensure you continue to have access to the Public Information Office as it continues to perform the duties it was established to do," Stewart wrote in denying interview requests for Scully this month.
In the overall 10 cases referenced during the World’s litigation, the Highway Patrol so far has provided records in eight. The newspaper made requests involving vehicular pursuits it was aware of that had caused injuries requiring hospitalization or deaths, as well as fatal shootings by troopers.
Dash camera footage hasn't been provided yet in seven of the 10 cases, nor reasons why it might not exist in some of cases. The oldest case for which video hasn't been released yet is a fatal vehicular pursuit from nearly 20 months ago.
In the time since the World filed litigation, the newspaper has submitted additional open records requests for three OHP vehicular pursuits that killed four people — including three uninvolved motorists — that have yet to prompt any documents or videos from the agency.
OHP argued privacy trumps public interest in force encounters
Sunne Day, general counsel for DPS, in an email a year ago contended that privacy interests outweigh the public interest to justify keeping use-of-force documents secret.
At the time, the World already had two use-of-force reports in hand that were provided without issue by the previous administration. The newspaper was also provided with trooper interview summaries and statements in three fatal vehicular pursuit cases and for one chase in which a trooper crashed and the suspect got away.
During the recent litigation, Alderman said that OHP enacted policy in April 2014 that precludes troopers from completing use-of-force reports in instances of serious injury or death, as well as the attempted or actual use of deadly force.
“I cannot explain why (the Tulsa World) was given a Use of Force Report in previous cases that involved serious injury or death, because those forms never should have been completed in the first place,” Alderman wrote.
Stoughton said he would want to know what the point is of not requiring a use-of-force report or a statement. Even if a use-of-force report isn't filled out by the officer who used force, he said he would still expect a supervisor to do it as part of normal protocol.
He called it "pretty standard" for an officer who uses force to fill out a report by the end of shift or to at least offer an informal statement on scene to help initially inform investigators.
"If the point is to protect them from liability or to prevent them from getting into trouble, then that's really problematic because that's not the agency's job," Stoughton said. "It's not the agency's job to protect an officer from liability.
"It's the agency's job to make sure that the officer does their job the way that they're supposed to."
In a written response for this article, OHP said use-of-force reports aren't required in the aforementioned instances because its Troop Z unit does an "extensive investigation."
"The Troop Z investigation contains everything that would be in a Use of Force Report including statements from the trooper," according to the agency.
Fatal force interviews occur up to 47 days later
In six fatal force cases for which OHP has provided records so far, each contains internal interview summaries of the troopers who used the force — but all of the interviews took place after at least six days and up to 47 days at the longest.
The three fastest turnaround times for interviews of troopers who used deadly force were between six and seven days. The two longest were 47- and 42-day spans, while another case was a wait of 34 days.
OHP's use-of-force policy states that troopers have the option to wait 24 hours before giving a statement but doesn't set a limit.
Certainly, Stoughton said, you want to get information from the officer who deployed force — and the sooner the better.
"There's this very common approach in policing of giving officers two days (before conducting an interview) — two sleep cycles, it's often called — that's really based on junk science," Stoughton said. "There is rather robust empirical evidence that that does not improve officer memory the way that its proponents claim it does."
Video: Dashcam video of OHP trooper pursuit that ended with a fatality.