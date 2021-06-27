Highway Patrol protocols for reporting serious encounters and deadly force leave gaps

During the recent litigation, Alderman said that OHP enacted policy in April 2014 that precludes troopers from completing use-of-force reports in instances of serious injury or death, as well as the attempted or actual use of deadly force.

“I cannot explain why (the Tulsa World) was given a Use of Force Report in previous cases that involved serious injury or death, because those forms never should have been completed in the first place,” Alderman wrote.

Stoughton said he would want to know what the point is of not requiring a use-of-force report or a statement. Even if a use-of-force report isn't filled out by the officer who used force, he said he would still expect a supervisor to do it as part of normal protocol.

He called it "pretty standard" for an officer who uses force to fill out a report by the end of shift or to at least offer an informal statement on scene to help initially inform investigators.

"If the point is to protect them from liability or to prevent them from getting into trouble, then that's really problematic because that's not the agency's job," Stoughton said. "It's not the agency's job to protect an officer from liability.

"It's the agency's job to make sure that the officer does their job the way that they're supposed to."