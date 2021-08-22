Highs at or above 100 for most of the week, Tulsa under excessive heat warning Sunday

The heat wave gripping Tulsa is expected to continue throughout most of the week, with highs at or above 100 degrees for the next several days, forecasters said.

"The heat will be the main concern over the next several days," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"The combination of high humidity and hotter temps (Sunday) will yield dangerous to very dangerous afternoon heat indices over much of the region," forecasters said.

Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner counties are under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m.

"Portions of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas are likely to see afternoon heat indices near 105 degrees each day," forecasters said.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

"Temp wise, the heat peaks Tuesday and Wednesday before temps tail off during the latter half of the week as the (high pressure) ridge weakens a bit and relatively cooler lower level air is advected in from the southeast.