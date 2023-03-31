Intense winds across the region contributed to massive wildfires, caused power and internet service outages, and wreaked other damage Friday.

Strong winds with close to 60 mph gusts moved through the area, according to the National Weather Service's Tulsa office.

At one point before 5 p.m., more than 20,000 Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers in the Tulsa area were without power, according to PSO. The number dropped through the evening as workers repaired lines and equipment that were damaged in the wind storm.

OG&E also reported electric service outages in its areas, primarily in the Oklahoma City metro area. High winds caused damage to power lines, poles and other equipment, affecting more than 16,000 OG&E customers, the company reported. OG&E had more than 800 personnel working to restore service to homes and businesses, it said.

Besides downing power poles and trees or limbs, the wind fanned small fires, turning them into roaring blazes that flew across pastures and woodlands.

The National Weather Service tweeted a map showing that the smoke from many wildfires in northern Oklahoma were visible on radar. With a red flag warning in effect and humidity around only 10% to 15%, the service urged people not to do anything that could create sparks that could cause a fire.

Several homes near Bartlesville were burned, and a residential area was evacuated due to a wildfire, the city of Bartlesville reported.

"All Washington County fire resources have been deployed to the area and several homes outside the Bartlesville city limits have been lost due to fires," City Manager Mike Bailey said in a news release. "Firefighters are battling unbelievable winds in an attempt to gain control of these fires. Evacuation of the area is underway."

The southern areas of Bartlesville's Circle Mountain addition were being evacuated, Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said.

He said additional resources were requested. Firefighters from Mayes, Muskogee, Ottawa and Craig counties responded to help local firefighters battle the blazes.

A shelter for evacuees was established at Town and Country Church in Bartlesville.

High winds in Tulsa caused a tree to fall on a woman at the Gathering Place on Friday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

The woman was in the Chapman Adventure Playground area of the park when the tree fell. She was taken to a hospital, a news release from the Gathering Place states.

No other guests were hurt in the incident, the statement adds.

The intense winds reportedly broke the dock anchors at a marina at Keystone Lake near Mannford, sending two boat docks crashing into each other.

At the same time, firefighters were responding to a grass fire near Mannford High School.

Some highways, including the Turner Turnpike at its interchange with I-35 and the Kickapoo Turnpike, were closed due to grass fires.

The Catoosa Police Department reported that while firefighters and state troopers were investigating a rollover crash at U.S. 412 and the Creek Turnpike, a tractor-trailer rig struck both a fire truck and a trooper's patrol car.

The public safety workers were able to scramble to safety and weren't injured, police reported.