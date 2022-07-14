High schoolers prep for health care careers at OSU hands-on camp

High school students from across the state are spending three days this week prepping for careers in health care.

Dr. Pete's Immersion Camp, a program of OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa, returned for the first time in two years Wednesday, with activities planned for 20 participating students through Friday.

The camp was first held in 2019 with the intention of making it an annual event, officials said. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the last two years to cancel.

The program, which includes talks and hands-on learning experiences, gives participants a chance to learn what life is like as a medical student, while considering the various routes they could go.

The first two days featured tours of the OSU-CHS campus in Tulsa and the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah.

Tyndale McIntosh, a participant from Norman, said he will be a high school sophomore this fall, but already knows what he wants to do career-wise.

"I'm type 1 diabetic, and going into the medical field, like maybe endocrinology, has always been something that I've been interested in," he said. "It's really personal for me, because I deal with a medical condition myself, and a bunch of my closest and best friends are also type 1 diabetic."

McIntosh said the experience at the camp has been rewarding, especially the opportunities to meet people.

"The campuses are both really welcoming and really friendly," he said.

He said he's also been able to bond with some of his fellow students, who all met for the first time through the camp.

"There have been chances to interact and be more friends in the real world. That's been really good," he said.

Bailey Steele of Bixby, a recent high school graduate who will start at OSU in the fall, said she plans to major in nutritional sciences.

Her goal is eventually to go to medical school at OSU-CHS, and the experience at the Dr. Pete Camp has only affirmed that plan for her, she said.

"Being able to talk to the medical students that are here, actually hearing from them and learning what it's like, has been great," Steele said. "The actual schooling is a lot different than I thought it would be."

Dylan Tucker, OSU-CHS high school outreach coordinator, said a lot of planning went into organizing the camp after a two-year layoff.

But it's been worth it, she added, to see the students engage.

"To start, just reading their (application) essays was absolutely amazing. Then, getting to see their passion as they talk to the medical students and ask questions — you can see that passion growing and the little sparks that are being created."

Students also learned about OSU's specialized rural, tribal and global health tracks, as well as graduate programs such as biomedical sciences and athletic training.

"Whenever they're applying for medical school in five or six years, they're going to be more familiar with their options," Tucker said.

For more information on the program, go to medicine.okstate.edu/outreach/petes-immersion-camp.

Featured video