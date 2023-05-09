High school golf at Bailey Ranch
Related to this story
Most Popular
Family of 4 slain in Henryetta speak out: 'I was too late' to save kids from their stepfather, grandmother says
The alleged perpetrator of a possible murder-suicide was a "con man," survivors of four of the victims said, adding they heard from a woman wh…
With videos: "I don't care if people are triggered by what I say ... My job is to speak truth and find solutions to problems," the state super…
Conservative Nathan Dahm defeated sitting Oklahoma GOP Chairman A.J. Ferate and former state Rep. Sean Roberts at the GOP state convention Sat…
Jesse McFadden, a convicted sex offender, killed six people before turning the gun on himself, police chief says.
Senate leader calls for governor, House speaker and state superintendent to join him in the public meeting to "let the public see what we cont…