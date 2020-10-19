High school football: Week 8's top games -- 6AI showdowns include Broken Arrow-Edmond Santa Fe, Norman North-Union, Yukon-Jenks

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. District 6AI-1: No. 3 Broken Arrow at No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe

The outlook: Broken Arrow tries to avenge last year's 23-21 home loss that helped Santa Fe win the district title.

Records: Broken Arrow 4-2, 2-1; Edmond Santa Fe 4-2, 3-0

Key players: Broken Arrow -- Jake Rainers has connected on 60-of-99 passes for 905 yards and seven TDs; Maurio Horns and Sanchez Banks have combined for 1,054 rushing yards and 13 TDs; RJ Spears-Jennings has 22 catches for 392 yards and two TDs. Santa Fe -- Talyn Shettron, a Power-5 recruit, has 27 catches for 400 yards and seven TDs this season -- last year against Broken Arrow he had nine receptions for 173 yards, including a 33-yarder that set up Santa Fe's winning field goal with two seconds left; Scott Pfeiffer has connected on 77-of-122 passes for 1,171 yards and 15 TDs; Ethan Hyche has 938 rushing yards and 14 TDs; OSU defensive end/linebacker commit Collin Oliver; offensive tackle Jonathan Ashford.