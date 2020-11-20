High school football: Tonight's scores and next week's schedule

All second-round games 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted
6A-I
First Round
Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24
Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17
Union 55, Enid 0
Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12
Owasso, bye
Mustang 42, Yukon 21
Jenks 51, Moore 19
Norman North 42, Norman 34
Quarterfinals
Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22
Union 26, Broken Arrow 14
Owasso 45, Mustang 7
Jenks 63, Norman North 16
Semifinals
Site, date/time, TBA
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Union
Owasso vs. Jenks
6AII
First Round
Stillwater, bye
Sand Springs 34, Edmond Deer Creek 29
Choctaw, bye
Putnam North 31, Bartlesville 6
Bixby, bye
Del City 41, Ponca City 7
Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0
B.T. Washington 56, Lawton 14
Quarterfinals
Stillwater 49, Sand Springs 17
Choctaw 20, Putnam North 7
Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)
B.T. Washington (7-3) at Midwest City (6-2)
Semifinals
Site, date/time, TBA
Stillwater vs. Choctaw
Bixby/Del City vs. Midwest City/B.T. Washington
Class 5A
First Round
El Reno, bye
Piedmont 35, Noble 14
Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26
McAlester, bye
Coweta, bye
Claremore 36, East Central 28
OKC Bishop McGuinness, bye
Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower 3
MWC Carl Albert, bye
Ardmore 35, Woodward 14
Bishop Kelley, bye
Tahlequah 34, Edison 29
Collinsville, bye
Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34
Lawton MacArthur, bye
Guthrie, bye
Second Round
El Reno 41, Piedmont 14
McAlester 47, Pryor 0
Coweta 44, East Central 14
OKC McGuinness 41, Duncan 21
MWC Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14
Bishop Kelley 35, Tahlequah 0
Collinsville d. Shawnee, ftft
Guthrie 42, MacArthur 39
Quarterfinals
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27
McAlester at El Reno
OKC McGuinness at Coweta
Bishop Kelley at MWC Carl Albert
Guthrie at Collinsville
Class 4A
First Round
Weatherford, bye
Cushing 41, Bethany 17
Hilldale 42, Miami 0
Grove 41, Muldrow 13
Wagoner, bye
Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7
Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14
Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall 21
Blanchard 54, Elgin 7
Cache 49, Tecumseh 41
Bristow 48, McLain 28
Broken Bow, bye
Poteau, bye
Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7
Clinton 38, Harrah 13
Ada 47, Elk City 7
Second Round
Cushing 34, Weatherford 30
Hilldale 43, Grove 42
Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0
Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21
Blanchard 47, Tecumseh 6
Bristow 35, Broken Bow 34
Poteau 52, Skiatook 27
Clinton d. past Ada, frft
Quarterfinals
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27
Hilldale at Cushing
Tuttle at Wagoner
Bristow at Blanchard
Clinton at Poteau
Class 3A
First Round
OKC Heritage Hall, bye
Plainview 41, McLoud (5-5) 6
Verdigris, bye
Berryhill 35, Seminole (5-4) 0
Lincoln Christian, bye
Central 74, Locust Grove (2-8) 18
Sulphur, bye
Anadarko, bye
Kingston, bye
Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley (5-6) 7
Stigler, bye
Vinita 35, Westville (3-8) 0
Holland Hall, bye
Checotah 47, Inola (4-6) 17
Kingfisher 49, Dickson (1-10) 8
Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary (4-4) 7
Second Round
McLoud (5-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)
Berryhill (3-4) at Verdigris (8-1)
Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)
Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)
Perkins-Tryon (6-4) at Kingston (10-0)
Vinita (7-2) at Stigler (9-1)
Checotah (5-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)
Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3)
Quarterfinals
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27
OKC Heritage Hall/Planivew vs. Verdigris/Berryhill
Lincoln Christian/Central vs. Sulphur/Anadarko
Kingston/Perkins-Tryon vs. Stigler/Vinita
Holland Hall/Checotah vs. Kingfisher/Lone Grove
Class 2A
First round
Oklahoma Christian, bye
Kellyville 60, Hennessey (3-6) 26
Community Christian, bye
Davis 40, Holdenville (2-5) 8
Eufaula, bye
Antlers 42, Roland (5-4) 14
Sperry, bye
Victory Christian 46, Salina (4-7) 7
Marlow, bye
Bethel 27, Comanche (3-7) 0
Chandler 49, Alva (2-9) 19
Meeker 26, Perry (5-4) 19
Metro Christian, bye
Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee (3-5) 6
Vian, bye
Atoka, bye
Cascia Hall, bye
Keys 50, Hugo (4-6) 26
Beggs, bye
Morris, bye
OKC Millwood, bye
Prague 46, Blackwell (5-5) 32
Frederick, bye
Chr. Heritage 49, Coalgate (2-7) 30
Adair, bye
Kiefer 37, Kansas (4-5) 22
Idabel, bye
Spiro 46, Valliant (3-5) 14
Washington, bye
Purcell 41, Lindsay (5-5) 14
Luther 35, Crossings Christian (1-8) 27
Jones 41, Chisholm (3-7) 8
Second Round
Kellyville (7-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)
Davis (7-3) at Comm. Christian (9-2)
Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)
Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)
Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)
Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)
Rejoice Chr. (4-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)
Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)
Keys (4-7) at Cascia Hall (8-1)
Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)
OKC Millwood (6-1) def. Prague (6-3), forfeit
Christian Heritage (7-4) at Frederick (7-2)
Adair (9-1) def. Kiefer (5-6), forfeit
Idabel (7-2) at Spiro (7-1)
Purcell (5-5) at Washington (8-1)
Luther (7-4) at Jones (7-2)
Third round
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27
Ok. Christian School/Kellyville vs. Community Christian/Davis
Eufaula/Antlers vs. Sperry/Victory Christian
Marlow/Bethel vs. Chandler/Meeker
Metro Christian/Rejoice Christin vs. Vian/Atoka
Class A
First round
Thomas-Fay-Custer, bye
Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22
Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20
Dibble 43, Watonga 32
Pawnee, bye
Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6
Colcord 35, Stroud 14
Konawa 60, Canadian 14
Ringling, bye
OBA 51, Healdton 14
Hobart 48, Sayre 12
Texhoma, bye
Wewoka, bye
Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28
Oklahoma Union, bye
Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13
Pawhuska, bye
Hominy, bye
Okemah, bye
Warner 49, Savanna 0
Minco 34, Merritt 0
Mooreland 38, Mangum 13
Wayne 20, Hinton 16
Crescent, bye
Gore, bye
Allen 28, Porter 21
Woodland 60, Fairland 0
Commerce 30, Chelsea 6
Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6
Elmore City 40, OCA 12
Hooker, bye
Apache 32, Fairview 22
Second round
Thomas-Fay-Custer 49, Cordell 22
Tonkawa 28, Dibble 23
Pawnee 66, Quapaw 18
Colcord 41, Konawa 18
Ringling 33, Oklahoma Bible 7
Texhoma 25, Hobart 7
Wewoka 66, Mounds 7
Morrison 30, Oklahoma Union 7
Pawhuska d. Hominy, frft
Warner d. Okemah, frft
Mooreland 34, Minco 15
Crescent d. Wayne, frft
Gore 37, Allen 6
Woodland 40, Commerce 14
Cashion 42, Elmore City 0
Hooker d. Apache, frft
Third round
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27
Tonkawa at Thomas
Colcord at Pawnee
Texhoma at Ringling
Morrison at Wewoka
Warner at Pawhuska
Mooreland at Crescent
Woodland at Gore
Hooker at Cashion
Class B
First round
Laverne, bye
Seiling 30, PC-Hunter (3-6) 18
Waurika, bye
SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow (3-8) 0
Summit Christian, bye
Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs (0-10) 0
Davenport, bye
Garber 54, Foyil (0-9) 8
Velma-Alma, bye
Snyder 72, Strother (5-4) 28
Ringwood, bye
Turpin 54, Waukomis (1-9) 30
Pioneer-PV, bye
Drumright 46, Yale (3-8) 28
Quinton, bye
Arkoma 48, Porum (2-9) 0
Dewar, bye
Weleetka 48, Watts (4-3) 0
Covington-Douglas, bye
Depew 46, Olive (1-10) 0
Cherokee, bye
Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-8) 6
Caddo, bye
Tipton, bye
Regent Prep, bye
Barnsdall, bye
Keota, bye
Wetumka, bye
Empire, bye
Alex, bye
Shattuck, bye
Okeene 28, Canton (3-8) 0
Second Round
Laverne (7-1) def. Seiling (4-7), forfeit
SW Covenant (3-4) at Waurika (5-3)
Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Chr. (6-0)
Garber (7-2) at Davenport (8-1)
Snyder (7-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)
Turpin (7-4) at Ringwood (5-5)
Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)
Arkoma (6-2) at Quinton (7-3)
Dewar (10-0) def. Weleetka (7-4), forfeit
Depew (7-4) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)
Balko-Forgan (6-5) at Cherokee (8-1)
Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)
Wetumka (4-5) def. Keota (4-4), forfeit
Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)
Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)
Class C
First round
Buffalo 46, Ryan (1-10) 0
Boise City 60, Thackerville (4-6) 12
Sasakwa 26, Welch (1-9) 0
Bluejacket, bye
Timberlake, bye
Oaks, bye
Maysville 60, Corn Bible (1-9) 26
Waynoka 58, Paoli (2-7) 6
Mountain View-Gotebo, bye
Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield (2-7) 0
Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) (1-6) 0
Maud 46, Copan (1-10) 0
Midway, bye
Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. (4-7) 31
Tyrone 47, Temple (1-9) 0
Fox 52, Geary (3-8) 42
Second Round
Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)
Sasakwa (9-2) def. Bluejacket (6-5), forfeit
Timberlake (10-0) def. Oaks (6-4), forfeit
Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)
Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)
Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)
Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)
Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)
