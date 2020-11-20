 Skip to main content
High school football: Tonight's scores and next week's schedule

High school football: Tonight's scores and next week's schedule

Broken Arrow Union

Union's Caleb Caylao spins Broken Arrow's QB Jake Raines around during a sack in the backfield during their playoff game at Union High School in Tulsa, on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2020.

 John Clanton

All second-round games 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted

6A-I

First Round

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24

Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17

Union 55, Enid 0

Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12

Owasso, bye

Mustang 42, Yukon 21

Jenks 51, Moore 19

Norman North 42, Norman 34

Quarterfinals

Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22

Union 26, Broken Arrow 14 

Owasso 45, Mustang 7

Jenks 63, Norman North 16

Semifinals

Site, date/time, TBA

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Union

Owasso vs. Jenks

6AII

First Round

Stillwater, bye

Sand Springs 34, Edmond Deer Creek 29

Choctaw, bye

Putnam North 31, Bartlesville 6

Bixby, bye

Del City 41, Ponca City 7

Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0

B.T. Washington 56, Lawton 14

Quarterfinals

Stillwater 49, Sand Springs 17

Choctaw 20, Putnam North 7

Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)

B.T. Washington (7-3) at Midwest City (6-2)

Semifinals

Site, date/time, TBA

Stillwater vs. Choctaw

Bixby/Del City vs. Midwest City/B.T. Washington

Class 5A

First Round

El Reno, bye

Piedmont 35, Noble 14

Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26

McAlester, bye

Coweta, bye

Claremore 36, East Central 28

OKC Bishop McGuinness, bye

Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower 3

MWC Carl Albert, bye

Ardmore 35, Woodward 14

Bishop Kelley, bye

Tahlequah 34, Edison 29

Collinsville, bye

Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34

Lawton MacArthur, bye

Guthrie, bye

Second Round

El Reno 41, Piedmont 14

McAlester 47, Pryor 0

Coweta 44, East Central 14

OKC McGuinness 41, Duncan 21

MWC Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14

Bishop Kelley 35, Tahlequah 0

Collinsville d. Shawnee, ftft

Guthrie 42, MacArthur 39

Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m. Nov. 27

McAlester at El Reno

OKC McGuinness at Coweta

Bishop Kelley at MWC Carl Albert

Guthrie at Collinsville

Class 4A

First Round

Weatherford, bye

Cushing 41, Bethany 17

Hilldale 42, Miami 0

Grove 41, Muldrow 13

Wagoner, bye

Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7

Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14

Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall 21

Blanchard 54, Elgin 7

Cache 49, Tecumseh 41

Bristow 48, McLain 28

Broken Bow, bye

Poteau, bye

Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7

Clinton 38, Harrah 13

Ada 47, Elk City 7

Second Round

Cushing 34, Weatherford 30

Hilldale 43, Grove 42

Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0

Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21

Blanchard 47, Tecumseh 6

Bristow 35, Broken Bow 34

Poteau 52, Skiatook 27

Clinton d. past Ada, frft

Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m. Nov. 27

Hilldale at Cushing

Tuttle at Wagoner

Bristow at Blanchard

Clinton at Poteau

Class 3A

First Round

OKC Heritage Hall, bye

Plainview 41, McLoud (5-5) 6

Verdigris, bye

Berryhill 35, Seminole (5-4) 0

Lincoln Christian, bye

Central 74, Locust Grove (2-8) 18

Sulphur, bye

Anadarko, bye

Kingston, bye

Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley (5-6) 7

Stigler, bye

Vinita 35, Westville (3-8) 0

Holland Hall, bye

Checotah 47, Inola (4-6) 17

Kingfisher 49, Dickson (1-10) 8

Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary (4-4) 7

Second Round

McLoud (5-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)

Berryhill (3-4) at Verdigris (8-1)

Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)

Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)

Perkins-Tryon (6-4) at Kingston (10-0)

Vinita (7-2) at Stigler (9-1)

Checotah (5-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)

Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3)

Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m. Nov. 27

OKC Heritage Hall/Planivew vs. Verdigris/Berryhill

Lincoln Christian/Central vs. Sulphur/Anadarko

Kingston/Perkins-Tryon vs. Stigler/Vinita

Holland Hall/Checotah vs. Kingfisher/Lone Grove

Class 2A

First round

Oklahoma Christian, bye

Kellyville 60, Hennessey (3-6) 26

Community Christian, bye

Davis 40, Holdenville (2-5) 8

Eufaula, bye

Antlers 42, Roland (5-4) 14

Sperry, bye

Victory Christian 46, Salina (4-7) 7

Marlow, bye

Bethel 27, Comanche (3-7) 0

Chandler 49, Alva (2-9) 19

Meeker 26, Perry (5-4) 19

Metro Christian, bye

Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee (3-5) 6

Vian, bye

Atoka, bye

Cascia Hall, bye

Keys 50, Hugo (4-6) 26

Beggs, bye

Morris, bye

OKC Millwood, bye

Prague 46, Blackwell (5-5) 32

Frederick, bye

Chr. Heritage 49, Coalgate (2-7) 30

Adair, bye

Kiefer 37, Kansas (4-5) 22

Idabel, bye

Spiro 46, Valliant (3-5) 14

Washington, bye

Purcell 41, Lindsay (5-5) 14

Luther 35, Crossings Christian (1-8) 27

Jones 41, Chisholm (3-7) 8

Second Round

Kellyville (7-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)

Davis (7-3) at Comm. Christian (9-2)

Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)

Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)

Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)

Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)

Rejoice Chr. (4-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)

Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)

Keys (4-7) at Cascia Hall (8-1)

Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)

OKC Millwood (6-1) def. Prague (6-3), forfeit

Christian Heritage (7-4) at Frederick (7-2)

Adair (9-1) def. Kiefer (5-6), forfeit

Idabel (7-2) at Spiro (7-1)

Purcell (5-5) at Washington (8-1)

Luther (7-4) at Jones (7-2)

Third round

7:30 p.m. Nov. 27

Ok. Christian School/Kellyville vs. Community Christian/Davis

Eufaula/Antlers vs. Sperry/Victory Christian

Marlow/Bethel vs. Chandler/Meeker

Metro Christian/Rejoice Christin vs. Vian/Atoka

Class A

First round

Thomas-Fay-Custer, bye

Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22

Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20

Dibble 43, Watonga 32

Pawnee, bye

Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6

Colcord 35, Stroud 14

Konawa 60, Canadian 14

Ringling, bye

OBA 51, Healdton 14

Hobart 48, Sayre 12

Texhoma, bye

Wewoka, bye

Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28

Oklahoma Union, bye

Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13

Pawhuska, bye

Hominy, bye

Okemah, bye

Warner 49, Savanna 0

Minco 34, Merritt 0

Mooreland 38, Mangum 13

Wayne 20, Hinton 16

Crescent, bye

Gore, bye

Allen 28, Porter 21

Woodland 60, Fairland 0

Commerce 30, Chelsea 6

Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6

Elmore City 40, OCA 12

Hooker, bye

Apache 32, Fairview 22

Second round

Thomas-Fay-Custer 49, Cordell 22

Tonkawa 28, Dibble 23

Pawnee 66, Quapaw 18

Colcord 41, Konawa 18

Ringling 33, Oklahoma Bible 7

Texhoma 25, Hobart 7

Wewoka 66, Mounds 7

Morrison 30, Oklahoma Union 7

Pawhuska d. Hominy, frft

Warner d. Okemah, frft

Mooreland 34, Minco 15

Crescent d. Wayne, frft

Gore 37, Allen 6

Woodland 40, Commerce 14

Cashion 42, Elmore City 0

Hooker d. Apache, frft

Third round

7:30 p.m. Nov. 27

Tonkawa at Thomas

Colcord at Pawnee

Texhoma at Ringling

Morrison at Wewoka

Warner at Pawhuska

Mooreland at Crescent

Woodland at Gore

Hooker at Cashion

Class B

First round

Laverne, bye

Seiling 30, PC-Hunter (3-6) 18

Waurika, bye

SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow (3-8) 0

Summit Christian, bye

Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs (0-10) 0

Davenport, bye

Garber 54, Foyil (0-9) 8

Velma-Alma, bye

Snyder 72, Strother (5-4) 28

Ringwood, bye

Turpin 54, Waukomis (1-9) 30

Pioneer-PV, bye

Drumright 46, Yale (3-8) 28

Quinton, bye

Arkoma 48, Porum (2-9) 0

Dewar, bye

Weleetka 48, Watts (4-3) 0

Covington-Douglas, bye

Depew 46, Olive (1-10) 0

Cherokee, bye

Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-8) 6

Caddo, bye

Tipton, bye

Regent Prep, bye

Barnsdall, bye

Keota, bye

Wetumka, bye

Empire, bye

Alex, bye

Shattuck, bye

Okeene 28, Canton (3-8) 0

Second Round

Laverne (7-1) def. Seiling (4-7), forfeit

SW Covenant (3-4) at Waurika (5-3)

Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Chr. (6-0)

Garber (7-2) at Davenport (8-1)

Snyder (7-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)

Turpin (7-4) at Ringwood (5-5)

Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)

Arkoma (6-2) at Quinton (7-3)

Dewar (10-0) def. Weleetka (7-4), forfeit

Depew (7-4) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)

Balko-Forgan (6-5) at Cherokee (8-1)

Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)

Wetumka (4-5) def. Keota (4-4), forfeit

Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)

Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)

Class C

First round

Buffalo 46, Ryan (1-10) 0

Boise City 60, Thackerville (4-6) 12

Sasakwa 26, Welch (1-9) 0

Bluejacket, bye

Timberlake, bye

Oaks, bye

Maysville 60, Corn Bible (1-9) 26

Waynoka 58, Paoli (2-7) 6

Mountain View-Gotebo, bye

Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield (2-7) 0

Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) (1-6) 0

Maud 46, Copan (1-10) 0

Midway, bye

Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. (4-7) 31

Tyrone 47, Temple (1-9) 0

Fox 52, Geary (3-8) 42

Second Round

Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)

Sasakwa (9-2) def. Bluejacket (6-5), forfeit

Timberlake (10-0) def. Oaks (6-4), forfeit

Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)

Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)

Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)

Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)

Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)

