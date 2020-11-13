 Skip to main content
High school football: Tonight's scoreboard and second second-round pairings

High school football: Tonight's scoreboard and second second-round pairings

Putnam City Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn gets past Putnam City's Jaden Elam during their game at Broken Arrow High School on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

All games Friday unless otherwise noted; OSSAA sets starting times at 7:30 p.m., but many schools will agree to move them to 7 p.m.

6AI

First round

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North (1-7) 24

Westmoore 41, Southmoore (3-8) 17

Union 55, Enid (3-7) 0

Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City (4-6) 12

Owasso (10-0), bye

Mustang 42, Yukon (6-5) 21

Jenks 51, Moore (3-8) 19

Norman North 42, Norman (2-7) 34

Second round

Westmoore (6-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)

Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)

Mustang (5-6) at Owasso (10-0)

Norman North (6-3) at Jenks (8-1)

6AII

First round

Stillwater, bye

Edmond Deer Creek (4-5) at Sand Springs (6-4), 2 p.m. Saturday

Choctaw, bye

Putnam North 31, Bartlesville (3-8) 6

Bixby, bye

Del City 41, Ponca City (3-6) 7

Midwest City 39, Muskogee (0-7) 0

B.T. Washington 56, Lawton (4-5) 14

Second round

Ed. Deer Creek (4-5)/Sand Springs (6-4) at Stillwater (8-0)

Putnam North (8-2) at Choctaw (7-3)

Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)

Midwest City (6-2) at B.T. Washington (7-3)

5A

First round

El Reno, bye

Piedmont 35, Noble (3-7) 14

Pryor 60, Will Rogers (1-10) 26

McAlester, bye

Coweta, bye

Claremore 36, East Central (4-6) 28

OKC Bishop McGuinness, bye

Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower (2-6) 3

MWC Carl Albert, bye

Ardmore 35, Woodward (2-8) 14

Bishop Kelley, bye

Edison at Tahlequah

Collinsville, bye

Shawnee 35, Sapulpa (5-5) 34 

Lawton MacArthur, bye

Guthrie, bye

Second round

Piedmont (5-3) at El Reno (7-2)

Pryor (8-2) at McAlester (8-2)

Claremore (6-4) at Coweta (9-1)

Duncan (5-3) at OKC McGuinness (7-2)

Ardmore (4-3) at MWC Carl Albert (7-1)

Edison (3-6)/Tahlequah (5-4) at Bishop Kelley (8-1)

Shawnee (5-5) at Collinsville (10-0)

Guthrie (5-2)/Lawton MacArthur (6-2)

4A

First round

Weatherford, bye

Cushing 41, Bethany (5-6) 17

Miami at Hilldale

Muldrow at Grove

Wagoner, bye

Oologah at Sallisaw

Chickasha at Tuttle

Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall (4-6) 21

Elgin at Blanchard

Tecumseh at Cache

McLain at Bristow

Broken Bow, bye

Poteau, bye

Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson (6-5) 7

Harrah at Clinton

Elk City at Ada

Second round

Cushing (7-3) at Weatherford (8-0)

Muldrow (1-7)/Grove (6-3) at Miami (0-9)/Hilldale (9-1)

Oologah (3-5)/Sallisaw (4-4) at Wagoner (10-0)

Newcastle (3-6) at Chickasha (2-6)/Tuttle (9-1)

Tecumseh (4-5)/Cache (4-5) at Elgin (0-7)/Blanchard (7-2)

Broken Bow (5-3) at McLain (1-8)/Bristow (6-3)

Skiatook (6-3) at Poteau (8-2)

Elk City (3-4)/Ada (4-4) at Harrah (2-4)/Clinton (5-3)

3A

First round

OKC Heritage Hall, bye

McLoud at Plainview

Verdigris, bye

Berryhill at Seminole

Lincoln Christian, bye

Central 74, Locust Grove (2-8) 18

Sulphur, bye

Anadarko, bye

Kingston, bye

Pauls Valley at Perkins-Tryon

Stigler, bye

Westville (3-7) at Vinita (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Holland Hall, bye

Inola at Checotah

Dickson at Kingfisher

OKC Mt. St. Mary at Lone Grove

Second round

McLoud (5-4)/Plainview (4-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)

Berryhill (2-4)/Seminole (5-3) at Verdigris (8-1)

Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)

Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)

Pauls Valley (5-5)/Perkins-Tryon (5-4) at Kingston (10-0)

Westville (3-7)/Vinita (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Stigler (9-1)

Inola (4-5)/Checotah (4-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)

OKC Mt. St. Mary (4-3)/Lone Grove (7-3) at Dickson (1-9)/Kingfisher (6-3)

2A

First round

Oklahoma Christian, bye

Hennessey at Kellyville

Community Christian, bye

Holdenville at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Eufaula, bye

Antlers 42, Roland (5-4) 14

Sperry, bye

Victory Christian 46, Salina (4-7) 7

Marlow, bye

Bethel 27, Comanche (3-7) 0

Alva at Chandler 

Meeker 26, Perry (5-4) 19

Metro Christian, bye

Okmulgee at Rejoice Christian

Vian, bye

Atoka, bye

Cascia Hall, bye

Keys at Hugo

Beggs, bye

Morris, bye

OKC Millwood, bye

Prague 46, Blackwell (5-5) 32

Frederick, bye

Coalgate at Christian Heritage

Adair, bye

Kansas at Kiefer

Heavener (2-8) at Idabel (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Valliant at Spiro

Washington, bye

Purcell (4-5) at Lindsay (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Luther 35, Crossings Christian (1-8) 27

Chisholm at Jones

Second round

Hennessey (3-5)/Kellyville (6-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)

Holdenville (2-4)/Davis (6-3) at Marietta (1-6)/Co. Christian (8-2)

Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)

Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)

Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)

Meeker (5-4) at Alva (2-8)/Chandler (7-3)

Okmulgee (3-4)/Rejoice Christian (3-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)

Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)

Keys (3-7)/Hugo (4-5) at Cascia Hall (8-1)

Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)

Prague (6-3) at OKC Millwood (6-1)

Coalgate (2-6)/Christian Heritage (6-4) at Frederick (7-2)

Kansas (4-4)/Kiefer (4-6) at Adair (9-1)

Heavener (2-8)/Idabel (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Valliant (3-4)/Spiro (6-1)

Purcell (4-5)/Lindsay (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington (8-1)

Luther (6-4) at Chisholm (3-6)/Jones (7-2)

A

First round

Thomas-Fay-Custer, bye

Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City (5-6) 22

Stratford at Tonkawa

Watonga at Dibble

Pawnee, bye

Quapaw 47, Caney Valley (5-6) 6

Stroud at Colcord

Canadian at Konawa

Ringling, bye

Healdton at Oklahoma Bible

Sayre at Hobart

Texhoma, bye

Wewoka, bye

Mounds at Central Sallisaw

Oklahoma Union, bye

Wyandotte at Morrison

Pawhuska, bye

Hominy, bye

Okemah, bye

Warner 49, Savanna (2-7) 0

Merritt at Minco

Mangum at Mooreland

Hinton at Wayne

Crescent, bye

Gore, bye

Porter at Allen

Fairland at Woodland

Chelsea at Commerce

Wynnewood at Cashion

OCA (1-9) at Elmore City (4-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Hooker, bye

Fairview at Boone-Apache (5-3)

Second round

Cordell (4-4) at Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)

Watonga (2-6)/Dibble (5-4) at Stratford (2-6)/Tonkawa (7-2)

Quapaw (5-2) at Pawnee (7-1)

Canadian (2-7)/Konawa (7-2) at Stroud (1-7)/Colcord (8-1)

Healdton (3-4)/Oklahoma Bible (6-4) at Ringling (7-0)

Sayre (4-6)/Hobart (5-3) at Texhoma (8-2)

Mounds (2-6)/Central Sallisaw (5-5) at Wewoka (9-0)

Wyandotte (4-4)/Morrison (7-2) at Oklahoma Union (6-1)

Hominy (5-5) at Pawhuska (10-0)

Warner (7-4) at Okemah (7-2)

Mangum (3-4)/Mooreland (4-5) at Merritt (2-8)/Minco (6-2)

Rush Springs (5-6) at Hinton (1-7)/Wayne (5-2)

Porter (2-6)/Allen (5-5) at Gore (7-0)

Chelsea (3-5)/Commerce (4-4) at Fairland (1-6)/Woodland (9-1)

Okla. Christian Academy (1-9)/Elmore City (4-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Wynnewood (0-7)/Cashion (9-0)

Fairview (3-7)/Boone-Apache (5-3) at Hooker (7-3)

B

First round

Laverne, bye

Seiling 30, PC-Hunter (3-6) 18

Waurika, bye

Central Marlow at SW Covenant

Summit Christian, bye

Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs (0-10) 0

Davenport, bye

Foyil at Garber

Velma-Alma, bye

Strother at Snyder

Ringwood, bye

Waukomis at Turpin

Pioneer-PV, bye

Yale at Drumright

Quinton, bye

Porum at Arkoma

Dewar, bye

Weleetka at Watts

Covington-Douglas, bye

Olive at Depew

Cherokee, bye

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Balko/Forgan

Caddo, bye

Tipton, bye

Regent Prep, bye

Barnsdall, bye

Keota, bye

Wetumka, bye

Empire, bye

Alex, bye

Shattuck, bye

Okeene 28, Canton (3-8) 0

Second round

Seiling (4-7) at Laverne (7-1)

Central Marlow (3-7)/Southwest Covenant (2-4) at Waurika (5-3)

Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Christian (6-0)

Foyil (0-8)/Garber (6-2) at Davenport (8-1)

Strother (5-3)/Snyder (6-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)

Waukomis (1-8)/Turpin (6-4) at Ringwood (5-5)

Yale (3-7)/Drumright (4-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)

Porum (2-8)/Arkoma (5-2) at Quinton (7-3)

Weleetka (6-4)/Watts (4-2) at Dewar (10-0)

Olive (1-9)/Depew (6-4) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)

Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-7)/Balko-Forgan (5-5) at Cherokee (8-1)

Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)

Wetumka (4-5) at Keota (4-4)

Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)

Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)

C

First round

Buffalo 46, Ryan (1-10) 0

Boise City 60, Thackerville (4-6) 12

Sasakwa 26, Welch (1-9) 0

Bluejacket, bye

Timberlake, bye

Oaks, bye

Maysville 60, Corn Bible (1-9) 26

Waynoka 58, Paoli (2-7) 6

Mountain View-Gotebo, bye

Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield (2-7) 0

Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) (1-6) 0 

Maud 46, Copan (1-10) 0

Midway, bye

Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. (4-7) 31

Tyrone 47, Temple (1-9) 0

Fox 52, Geary (3-8) 42

Second round

Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)

Sasakwa (8-2) at Bluejacket (5-4)

Oaks (6-4) at Timberlake (10-0)

Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)

Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)

Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)

Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)

Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

