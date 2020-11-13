High school football: Tonight's scoreboard and second second-round pairings

All games Friday unless otherwise noted; OSSAA sets starting times at 7:30 p.m., but many schools will agree to move them to 7 p.m.
6AI
First round
Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North (1-7) 24
Westmoore 41, Southmoore (3-8) 17
Union 55, Enid (3-7) 0
Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City (4-6) 12
Mustang 42, Yukon (6-5) 21
Jenks 51, Moore (3-8) 19
Norman North 42, Norman (2-7) 34
Second round
Westmoore (6-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)
Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)
Mustang (5-6) at Owasso (10-0)
Norman North (6-3) at Jenks (8-1)
6AII
First round
Stillwater, bye
Edmond Deer Creek (4-5) at Sand Springs (6-4), 2 p.m. Saturday
Choctaw, bye
Putnam North 31, Bartlesville (3-8) 6
Bixby, bye
Del City 41, Ponca City (3-6) 7
B.T. Washington 56, Lawton (4-5) 14
Second round
Ed. Deer Creek (4-5)/Sand Springs (6-4) at Stillwater (8-0)
Putnam North (8-2) at Choctaw (7-3)
Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)
Midwest City (6-2) at B.T. Washington (7-3)
5A
First round
El Reno, bye
Piedmont 35, Noble (3-7) 14
Pryor 60, Will Rogers (1-10) 26
McAlester, bye
Coweta, bye
Claremore 36, East Central (4-6) 28
OKC Bishop McGuinness, bye
Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower (2-6) 3
MWC Carl Albert, bye
Ardmore 35, Woodward (2-8) 14
Bishop Kelley, bye
Edison at Tahlequah
Collinsville, bye
Shawnee 35, Sapulpa (5-5) 34
Lawton MacArthur, bye
Guthrie, bye
Second round
Piedmont (5-3) at El Reno (7-2)
Pryor (8-2) at McAlester (8-2)
Claremore (6-4) at Coweta (9-1)
Duncan (5-3) at OKC McGuinness (7-2)
Ardmore (4-3) at MWC Carl Albert (7-1)
Edison (3-6)/Tahlequah (5-4) at Bishop Kelley (8-1)
Shawnee (5-5) at Collinsville (10-0)
Guthrie (5-2)/Lawton MacArthur (6-2)
4A
First round
Weatherford, bye
Cushing 41, Bethany (5-6) 17
Miami at Hilldale
Muldrow at Grove
Oologah at Sallisaw
Chickasha at Tuttle
Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall (4-6) 21
Tecumseh at Cache
McLain at Bristow
Broken Bow, bye
Poteau, bye
Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson (6-5) 7
Harrah at Clinton
Second round
Cushing (7-3) at Weatherford (8-0)
Muldrow (1-7)/Grove (6-3) at Miami (0-9)/Hilldale (9-1)
Oologah (3-5)/Sallisaw (4-4) at Wagoner (10-0)
Newcastle (3-6) at Chickasha (2-6)/Tuttle (9-1)
Tecumseh (4-5)/Cache (4-5) at Elgin (0-7)/Blanchard (7-2)
Broken Bow (5-3) at McLain (1-8)/Bristow (6-3)
Skiatook (6-3) at Poteau (8-2)
Elk City (3-4)/Ada (4-4) at Harrah (2-4)/Clinton (5-3)
3A
First round
OKC Heritage Hall, bye
McLoud at Plainview
Verdigris, bye
Berryhill at Seminole
Lincoln Christian, bye
Central 74, Locust Grove (2-8) 18
Sulphur, bye
Anadarko, bye
Kingston, bye
Pauls Valley at Perkins-Tryon
Stigler, bye
Westville (3-7) at Vinita (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Holland Hall, bye
Inola at Checotah
Dickson at Kingfisher
OKC Mt. St. Mary at Lone Grove
Second round
McLoud (5-4)/Plainview (4-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)
Berryhill (2-4)/Seminole (5-3) at Verdigris (8-1)
Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)
Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)
Pauls Valley (5-5)/Perkins-Tryon (5-4) at Kingston (10-0)
Westville (3-7)/Vinita (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Stigler (9-1)
Inola (4-5)/Checotah (4-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)
OKC Mt. St. Mary (4-3)/Lone Grove (7-3) at Dickson (1-9)/Kingfisher (6-3)
2A
First round
Oklahoma Christian, bye
Hennessey at Kellyville
Community Christian, bye
Holdenville at Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Eufaula, bye
Antlers 42, Roland (5-4) 14
Sperry, bye
Victory Christian 46, Salina (4-7) 7
Marlow, bye
Bethel 27, Comanche (3-7) 0
Alva at Chandler
Meeker 26, Perry (5-4) 19
Metro Christian, bye
Okmulgee at Rejoice Christian
Vian, bye
Atoka, bye
Cascia Hall, bye
Keys at Hugo
Beggs, bye
Morris, bye
OKC Millwood, bye
Prague 46, Blackwell (5-5) 32
Frederick, bye
Coalgate at Christian Heritage
Adair, bye
Kansas at Kiefer
Heavener (2-8) at Idabel (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Valliant at Spiro
Washington, bye
Purcell (4-5) at Lindsay (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Luther 35, Crossings Christian (1-8) 27
Chisholm at Jones
Second round
Hennessey (3-5)/Kellyville (6-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)
Holdenville (2-4)/Davis (6-3) at Marietta (1-6)/Co. Christian (8-2)
Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)
Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)
Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)
Meeker (5-4) at Alva (2-8)/Chandler (7-3)
Okmulgee (3-4)/Rejoice Christian (3-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)
Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)
Keys (3-7)/Hugo (4-5) at Cascia Hall (8-1)
Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)
Prague (6-3) at OKC Millwood (6-1)
Coalgate (2-6)/Christian Heritage (6-4) at Frederick (7-2)
Kansas (4-4)/Kiefer (4-6) at Adair (9-1)
Heavener (2-8)/Idabel (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Valliant (3-4)/Spiro (6-1)
Purcell (4-5)/Lindsay (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington (8-1)
Luther (6-4) at Chisholm (3-6)/Jones (7-2)
A
First round
Thomas-Fay-Custer, bye
Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City (5-6) 22
Stratford at Tonkawa
Watonga at Dibble
Pawnee, bye
Quapaw 47, Caney Valley (5-6) 6
Stroud at Colcord
Canadian at Konawa
Ringling, bye
Healdton at Oklahoma Bible
Sayre at Hobart
Texhoma, bye
Wewoka, bye
Mounds at Central Sallisaw
Oklahoma Union, bye
Wyandotte at Morrison
Pawhuska, bye
Hominy, bye
Okemah, bye
Warner 49, Savanna (2-7) 0
Merritt at Minco
Mangum at Mooreland
Hinton at Wayne
Crescent, bye
Gore, bye
Porter at Allen
Fairland at Woodland
Chelsea at Commerce
Wynnewood at Cashion
OCA (1-9) at Elmore City (4-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Hooker, bye
Fairview at Boone-Apache (5-3)
Second round
Cordell (4-4) at Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)
Watonga (2-6)/Dibble (5-4) at Stratford (2-6)/Tonkawa (7-2)
Quapaw (5-2) at Pawnee (7-1)
Canadian (2-7)/Konawa (7-2) at Stroud (1-7)/Colcord (8-1)
Healdton (3-4)/Oklahoma Bible (6-4) at Ringling (7-0)
Sayre (4-6)/Hobart (5-3) at Texhoma (8-2)
Mounds (2-6)/Central Sallisaw (5-5) at Wewoka (9-0)
Wyandotte (4-4)/Morrison (7-2) at Oklahoma Union (6-1)
Hominy (5-5) at Pawhuska (10-0)
Warner (7-4) at Okemah (7-2)
Mangum (3-4)/Mooreland (4-5) at Merritt (2-8)/Minco (6-2)
Rush Springs (5-6) at Hinton (1-7)/Wayne (5-2)
Porter (2-6)/Allen (5-5) at Gore (7-0)
Chelsea (3-5)/Commerce (4-4) at Fairland (1-6)/Woodland (9-1)
Okla. Christian Academy (1-9)/Elmore City (4-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Wynnewood (0-7)/Cashion (9-0)
Fairview (3-7)/Boone-Apache (5-3) at Hooker (7-3)
B
First round
Laverne, bye
Seiling 30, PC-Hunter (3-6) 18
Waurika, bye
Central Marlow at SW Covenant
Summit Christian, bye
Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs (0-10) 0
Davenport, bye
Foyil at Garber
Velma-Alma, bye
Strother at Snyder
Ringwood, bye
Waukomis at Turpin
Pioneer-PV, bye
Yale at Drumright
Quinton, bye
Porum at Arkoma
Dewar, bye
Weleetka at Watts
Covington-Douglas, bye
Olive at Depew
Cherokee, bye
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Balko/Forgan
Caddo, bye
Tipton, bye
Regent Prep, bye
Barnsdall, bye
Keota, bye
Wetumka, bye
Empire, bye
Alex, bye
Shattuck, bye
Okeene 28, Canton (3-8) 0
Second round
Seiling (4-7) at Laverne (7-1)
Central Marlow (3-7)/Southwest Covenant (2-4) at Waurika (5-3)
Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Christian (6-0)
Foyil (0-8)/Garber (6-2) at Davenport (8-1)
Strother (5-3)/Snyder (6-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)
Waukomis (1-8)/Turpin (6-4) at Ringwood (5-5)
Yale (3-7)/Drumright (4-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)
Porum (2-8)/Arkoma (5-2) at Quinton (7-3)
Weleetka (6-4)/Watts (4-2) at Dewar (10-0)
Olive (1-9)/Depew (6-4) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)
Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-7)/Balko-Forgan (5-5) at Cherokee (8-1)
Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)
Wetumka (4-5) at Keota (4-4)
Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)
Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)
C
First round
Buffalo 46, Ryan (1-10) 0
Boise City 60, Thackerville (4-6) 12
Sasakwa 26, Welch (1-9) 0
Bluejacket, bye
Timberlake, bye
Oaks, bye
Maysville 60, Corn Bible (1-9) 26
Waynoka 58, Paoli (2-7) 6
Mountain View-Gotebo, bye
Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield (2-7) 0
Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) (1-6) 0
Maud 46, Copan (1-10) 0
Midway, bye
Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. (4-7) 31
Tyrone 47, Temple (1-9) 0
Fox 52, Geary (3-8) 42
Second round
Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)
Sasakwa (8-2) at Bluejacket (5-4)
Oaks (6-4) at Timberlake (10-0)
Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)
Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)
Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)
Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)
Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)
