 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Tonight's scoreboard and second-round pairings

High school football: Tonight's scoreboard and second-round pairings

{{featured_button_text}}
Putnam City Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn gets past Putnam City's Jaden Elam during the Tigers' win Friday night.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

6AI

First round

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North (1-7) 24

Westmoore 41, Southmoore (3-8) 17

Union 55, Enid (3-7) 0

Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City (4-6) 12

Owasso (10-0), bye

Mustang 42, Yukon (6-5) 21

Jenks 51, Moore (3-8) 19

Norman North 42, Norman (2-7) 34

Quarterfinals

Westmoore (6-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)

Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)

Mustang (5-6) at Owasso (10-0)

Norman North (6-3) at Jenks (8-1)

6AII

First round

Stillwater, bye

Edmond Deer Creek (4-5) at Sand Springs (6-4), 2 p.m. Saturday

Choctaw, bye

Putnam North 31, Bartlesville (3-8) 6

Bixby, bye

Del City 41, Ponca City (3-6) 7

Midwest City 39, Muskogee (0-7) 0

B.T. Washington 56, Lawton (4-5) 14

Quarterfinals

Ed. Deer Creek (4-5)/Sand Springs (6-4) at Stillwater (8-0)

Putnam North (8-2) at Choctaw (7-3)

Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)

Midwest City (6-2) at B.T. Washington (7-3)

5A

First round

El Reno, bye

Piedmont 35, Noble (3-7) 14

Pryor 60, Will Rogers (1-10) 26

McAlester, bye

Coweta, bye

Claremore 36, East Central (4-6) 28

OKC Bishop McGuinness, bye

Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower (2-6) 3

MWC Carl Albert, bye

Ardmore 35, Woodward (2-8) 14

Bishop Kelley, bye

Tahlequah 34, Edison (3-7) 29

Collinsville, bye

Shawnee 35, Sapulpa (5-5) 34 

Lawton MacArthur, bye

Guthrie, bye

Second round

Piedmont (5-3) at El Reno (7-2)

Pryor (8-2) at McAlester (8-2)

Claremore (6-4) at Coweta (9-1)

Duncan (5-3) at OKC McGuinness (7-2)

Ardmore (4-3) at MWC Carl Albert (7-1)

Tahlequah (6-4) at Bishop Kelley (8-1)

Shawnee (5-5) at Collinsville (10-0)

Guthrie (5-2) at Lawton MacArthur (6-2)

4A

First round

Weatherford, bye

Cushing 41, Bethany (5-6) 17

Hilldale 42, Miami (0-10) 0

Grove 41, Muldrow (1-8) 13

Wagoner, bye

Sallisaw 31, Oologah (3-6) 7

Tuttle 42, Chickasha (2-7) 14

Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall (4-6) 21

Blanchard 54, Elgin (0-8) 7

Cache 49, Tecumseh (4-6) 41

Bristow 48, McLain (1-9) 28

Broken Bow, bye

Poteau, bye

Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson (6-5) 7

Clinton 38, Harrah (2-5) 13

Ada 47, Elk City (3-5) 7

Second round

Cushing (7-3) at Weatherford (8-0)

Grove (7-3) at Hilldale (10-1)

Sallisaw (5-4) at Wagoner (10-0)

Newcastle (3-6) at Tuttle (10-1)

Cache (5-5) at Blanchard (8-2)

Broken Bow (5-3) at Bristow (7-3)

Skiatook (6-3) at Poteau (8-2)

Ada (5-4) at Clinton (6-3)

3A

First round

OKC Heritage Hall, bye

Plainview 41, McLoud (5-5) 6

Verdigris, bye

Berryhill 35, Seminole (5-4) 0

Lincoln Christian, bye

Central 74, Locust Grove (2-8) 18

Sulphur, bye

Anadarko, bye

Kingston, bye

Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley (5-6) 7

Stigler, bye

Westville (3-7) at Vinita (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Holland Hall, bye

Inola at Checotah

Kingfisher 49, Dickson (1-10) 8

Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary (4-4) 7

Second round

McLoud (5-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)

Berryhill (3-4) at Verdigris (8-1)

Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)

Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)

Perkins-Tryon (6-4) at Kingston (10-0)

Westville (3-7)/Vinita (6-2) at Stigler (9-1)

Inola (4-5)/Checotah (4-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)

Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3)

2A

First round

Oklahoma Christian, bye

Kellyville 60, Hennessey (3-6) 26

Community Christian, bye

Davis 40, Holdenville (2-5) 8

Eufaula, bye

Antlers 42, Roland (5-4) 14

Sperry, bye

Victory Christian 46, Salina (4-7) 7

Marlow, bye

Bethel 27, Comanche (3-7) 0

Chandler 49, Alva (2-9) 19

Meeker 26, Perry (5-4) 19

Metro Christian, bye

Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee (3-5) 6

Vian, bye

Atoka, bye

Cascia Hall, bye

Keys 50, Hugo (4-6) 26

Beggs, bye

Morris, bye

OKC Millwood, bye

Prague 46, Blackwell (5-5) 32

Frederick, bye

Chr. Heritage 49, Coalgate (2-7) 30

Adair, bye

Kiefer 37, Kansas (4-5) 22

Heavener (2-8) at Idabel (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Spiro 46, Valliant (3-5) 14

Washington, bye

Purcell (4-5) at Lindsay (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Luther 35, Crossings Christian (1-8) 27

Jones 41, Chisholm (3-7) 8

Second round

Kellyville (7-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)

Davis (7-3) at Comm. Christian (9-2)

Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)

Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)

Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)

Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)

Rejoice Chr. (4-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)

Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)

Keys (4-7) at Cascia Hall (8-1)

Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)

Prague (6-3) at OKC Millwood (6-1)

Christian Heritage (7-4) at Frederick (7-2)

Kiefer (5-6) at Adair (9-1)

Heavener (2-8)/Idabel (6-2) at Spiro (7-1)

Purcell (4-5)/Lindsay (5-5) at Washington (8-1)

Luther (7-4) at Jones (7-2)

A

First round

Thomas-Fay-Custer, bye

Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City (5-6) 22

Tonkawa 28, Stratford (2-7) 20

Dibble 43, Watonga (2-7) 32

Pawnee, bye

Quapaw 47, Caney Valley (5-6) 6

Colcord 35, Stroud (1-8) 14

Konawa 60, Canadian (2-8) 14

Ringling, bye

OBA 51, Healdton (3-5) 14

Hobart 48, Sayre (4-7) 12

Texhoma, bye

Wewoka, bye

Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw (5-6) 28

Oklahoma Union, bye

Morrison 50, Wyandotte (4-5) 13

Pawhuska, bye

Hominy, bye

Okemah, bye

Warner 49, Savanna (2-7) 0

Minco 34, Merritt (2-9) 0

Mooreland 38, Mangum (3-5) 13

Wayne 20, Hinton (1-8) 16

Crescent, bye

Gore, bye

Allen 28, Porter (2-7) 21

Woodland 60, Fairland (1-7) 0

Commerce 30, Chelsea (3-6) 6

Cashion 56, Wynnewood (0-8) 6

OCA (1-9) at Elmore City (4-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Hooker, bye

Boone-Apache 32, Fairview (3-8) 22

Second round

Cordell (4-4) at Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)

Dibble (6-4) at Tonkawa (8-2)

Quapaw (5-2) at Pawnee (7-1)

Konawa (8-2) at Colcord (9-1)

Oklahoma Bible (7-4) at Ringling (7-0)

Hobart (6-3) at Texhoma (8-2)

Mounds (3-6) at Wewoka (9-0)

Morrison (8-2) at Oklahoma Union (6-1)

Hominy (5-5) at Pawhuska (10-0)

Warner (7-4) at Okemah (7-2)

Mooreland (5-5) at Minco (7-2)

Rush Springs (5-6) at Wayne (6-2)

Allen (6-5) at Gore (7-0)

Commerce (5-4) at Woodland (10-1)

OCA (1-9)/Elmore City (4-2) at Cashion (10-0)

Boone-Apache (6-3) at Hooker (7-3)

B

First round

Laverne, bye

Seiling 30, PC-Hunter (3-6) 18

Waurika, bye

SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow (3-8) 0

Summit Christian, bye

Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs (0-10) 0

Davenport, bye

Garber 54, Foyil (0-9) 8

Velma-Alma, bye

Snyder 72, Strother (5-4) 28

Ringwood, bye

Turpin 54, Waukomis (1-9) 30

Pioneer-PV, bye

Drumright 46, Yale (3-8) 28

Quinton, bye

Arkoma 48, Porum (2-9) 0

Dewar, bye

Weleetka 48, Watts (4-3) 0

Covington-Douglas, bye

Depew 46, Olive (1-10) 0

Cherokee, bye

Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-8) 6

Caddo, bye

Tipton, bye

Regent Prep, bye

Barnsdall, bye

Keota, bye

Wetumka, bye

Empire, bye

Alex, bye

Shattuck, bye

Okeene 28, Canton (3-8) 0

Second round

Seiling (4-7) at Laverne (7-1)

SW Covenant (3-4) at Waurika (5-3)

Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Chr. (6-0)

Garber (7-2) at Davenport (8-1)

Snyder (7-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)

Turpin (7-4) at Ringwood (5-5)

Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)

Arkoma (6-2) at Quinton (7-3)

Weleetka (7-4) at Dewar (10-0)

Depew (7-4) at Co.-Douglas (8-2)

Balko-Forgan (6-5) at Cherokee (8-1)

Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)

Wetumka (4-5) at Keota (4-4)

Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)

Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)

C

First round

Buffalo 46, Ryan (1-10) 0

Boise City 60, Thackerville (4-6) 12

Sasakwa 26, Welch (1-9) 0

Bluejacket, bye

Timberlake, bye

Oaks, bye

Maysville 60, Corn Bible (1-9) 26

Waynoka 58, Paoli (2-7) 6

Mountain View-Gotebo, bye

Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield (2-7) 0

Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) (1-6) 0 

Maud 46, Copan (1-10) 0

Midway, bye

Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. (4-7) 31

Tyrone 47, Temple (1-9) 0

Fox 52, Geary (3-8) 42

Second round

Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)

Sasakwa (8-2) at Bluejacket (5-4)

Oaks (6-4) at Timberlake (10-0)

Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)

Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)

Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)

Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)

Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)

Complete playoff coverage below

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News