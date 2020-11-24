High school football: Second-round scores and Friday's schedule

Class 6AI
First round
Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24
Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17
Union 55, Enid 0
Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12
Owasso, bye
Mustang 42, Yukon 21
Jenks 51, Moore 19
Norman North 42, Norman 34
Quarterfinals
Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22
Union 26, Broken Arrow 14
Owasso 45, Mustang 7
Jenks 63, Norman North 16
Semifinals
Owasso vs. Jenks, 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Union, 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso
Championship
1 p.m., Dec. 5
Class 6AII
First round
Stillwater, bye
Sand Springs 34, Deer Creek 29
Choctaw, bye
Putnam City North 31, Bartlesville 6
Bixby, bye
Del City 41, Ponca City 7
Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0
Booker T. Washington 56, Lawton 14
Quarterfinals
Stillwater 49, Sand Springs 17
Choctaw 20, Putnam North 7
Bixby 63, Del City 27
Midwest City 26, B.T. Washington 7
Semifinals
Stillwater vs. Choctaw, 1 p.m. Saturday at Owasso
Bixby vs. Midwest City, 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks
Championship
7 p.m., Dec. 5
Class 5A
First round
El Reno, bye
Piedmont 35, Noble 14
Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26
McAlester, bye
Coweta, bye
Claremore 36, East Central 28
OKC McGuinness, bye
Duncan 21, Eisenhower 3
MWC Carl Albert, bye
Ardmore 35, Woodward 14
Bishop Kelley, bye
Tahlequah 34, Edison 29
Collinsville, bye
Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34
Lawton MacArthur, bye
Guthrie, bye
Second round
El Reno 41, Piedmont 14
McAlester 47, Pryor 0
Coweta 44, East Central 14
OKC McGuinness 41, Duncan 21
MWC Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14
Bishop Kelley 35, Tahlequah 0
Collinsville d. Shawnee, ftft
Guthrie 42, Lawton MacArthur 39
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
McAlester at El Reno
OKC McGuinness at Coweta
Bishop Kelley at MWC Carl Albert
Guthrie at Collinsville
Semifinals
TBA
Championship
7 p.m., Dec. 12
Class 4A
First round
Weatherford, bye
Cushing 41, Bethany 17
Hildale 42, Miami 0
Grove 41, Muldrow 13
Wagoner, bye
Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7
Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14
Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall 21
Blanchard 54, Elgin 7
Cache 49, Tecumseh 41
Bristow 48, McLain 28
Broken Bow, bye
Poteau, bye
Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7
Clinton 38, Harrah 13
Ada 47, Elk City 7
Second round
Cushing 34, Weatherford 30
Hilldale 43, Grove 42
Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0
Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21
Blanchard 47, Tecumseh 6
Bristow 35, Broken Bow 34
Poteau 52, Skiatook 27
Clinton d. past Ada, frft
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Hilldale
Tuttle at Wagoner
Bristow at Blanchard
Clinton at Poteau
Semifinals
TBA
Championship
1 p.m., Dec. 12
Class 3A
First round
OKC Heritage Hall, bye
Plainview 41, McLoud 6
Verdigris, bye
Berryhill 35, Seminole 0
Lincoln Christian, bye
Central 74, Locust Grove 18
Sulphur, bye
Anadarko , bye
Kingston, bye
Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley 7
Stigler, bye
Vinita 35, Westville 0
Holland Hall, bye
Checotah 47, Inola 17
Kingfisher 49, Dickson 8
Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary 7
Second round
OKC Heritage Hall 49, Plainview 21
Verdigris 27, Berryhill 21
Lincoln Christian 61, Central 12
Anadarko 28, Sulphur 14
Kingston 35, Perkins-Tryon 21
Stigler 42, Vinita 14
Holland Hall 52, Checotah 0
Kingfisher 51, Lone Grove 41
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Verdigris at OKC Heritage Hall
Anadarko at Lincoln Christian
Stigler at Kingston
Kingfisher at Holland Hall
Semifinals
TBA
Championship
7 p.m., Dec. 11
Class 2A
First round
Oklahoma Christian School, bye
Kellyville 60, Hennessey 26
Community Christian, bye
Davis 40, Holdenville 8
Eufaula, bye
Antlers 42, Roland 14
Sperry, bye
Victory Christian 46, Salina 7
Marlow, bye
Bethel 27, Comanche 0
Chandler 49, Alva 19
Meeker 26, Perry 19
Metro Christian , bye
Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee 6
Vian, bye
Atoka, bye
Cascia Hall, bye
Keys 50, Hugo 26
Beggs, bye
Morris, bye
OKC Millwood, bye
Prague 46, Blackwell 32
Frederick, bye
Christian Heritage 49, Coalgate 30
Adair, bye
Kiefer 37, Kansas 22
Heavener, bye
Spiro 46, Valliant 14
Washington, bye
Purcell 41, Lindsay 14
Luther 35, Crossings Christian 27
Jones 41, Chisholm 8
Second round
OCS 70, Kellyville 41
Co. Christian 35, Davis 7
Eufaula 32, Antlers 12
Victory Christian 60, Sperry 28
Marlow 70, Bethel 33
Chandler 54, Meeker 19
Metro Chr. 47, Rejoice Chr. 0
Vian 46, Atoka 7
Keys 16, Cascia Hall 14
Beggs 50, Morris 6
OKC Millwood d. Prague, frft
Frederick 49, Chr. Heritage 20
Adair d. Kiefer, frft
Spiro 14, Idabel 12
Washington 49, Purcell 7
Jones 50, Luther 20
Third round
Friday, 7 p.m.
Co. Christian at OCS
Victory Christian at Eufaula
Chandler at Marlow
Vian at Metro Christian
Keys (Parkhill) at Beggs
Frederick at OKC Millwood
Spiro at Adair
Jones at Washington
Quarterfinals
7 p.m., Dec. 4-5
Semifinals
TBA
Championship
1 p.m., Dec. 19
Class A
First round
Thomas, bye
Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22
Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20
Dibble 43, Watonga 32
Pawnee, bye
Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6
Colcord 35, Stroud 14
Konawa 60, Canadian 14
Ringling, bye
OBA 51, Healdton 14
Hobart 48, Sayre 12
Texhoma, bye
Wewoka, bye
Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28
Oklahoma Union – Bye
Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13
Pawhuska, bye
Hominy, bye
Okemah, bye
Warner 49, Savanna 0
Minco 34, Merritt 0
Mooreland 38, Mangum 13
Wayne 20, Hinton 16
Crescent, bye
Gore, bye
Allen 28, Porter 21
Woodland 60, Fairland 0
Commerce 30, Chelsea 6
Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6
Elmore City-Pernell d. OCA, frft
Hooker, bye
Boone-Apache 32, Fairview 22
Second round
Thomas-Fay-Custer 49, Cordell 22
Tonkawa 28, Dibble 23
Pawnee 66, Quapaw 18
Colcord 41, Konawa 18
Ringling 33, Oklahoma Bible 7
Texhoma 25, Hobart 7
Wewoka 66, Mounds 7
Morrison 30, Oklahoma Union 7
Pawhuska d. Hominy, frft
Warner d. Okemah, frft
Mooreland 34, Minco 15
Crescent d. Wayne, frft
Gore 37, Allen 6
Woodland 40, Commerce 14
Cashion 42, Elmore City 0
Hooker d. Apache, frft
Third round
Friday, 7 p.m.
Tonkawa at Thomas
Colcord at Pawnee
Texhoma at Ringling
Morrison at Wewoka
Warner at Pawhuska
Mooreland at Crescent
Woodland at Gore
Hooker at Cashion
Quarterfinals
7 p.m., Dec. 4-5
Semifinals
TBA
Championship
7 p.m., Dec. 19
Class B
First round
Seiling 30, Pond Creek-Hunter 18
SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0
Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 6
Garber 54, Foyil 8
Snyder 72, Strother 28
Turpin 54, Waukomis 30
Drumright 46, Yale 28
Arkoma 48, Porum 0
Weleetka 48, Watts 0
Depew 46, Olive 0
Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Tipton, bye
Barnsdall, bye
Wetumka, bye
Alex, bye
Okeene 28, Canton 0
Second round
Laverne d. Seiling, frft
Waurika 58, SW Covenant 36
Summit Chr. 67, Webbers Falls 18
Davenport 42, Garber 34
Velma-Alma 58, Snyder 56, OT
Turpin 32, Ringwood 16
Pioneer 52, Drumright 6
Quinton 36, Arkoma 13
Dewar d. Weleetka, frft
Covington-Douglas 54, Depew 20
Balko-Forgan 24, Cherokee 20
Tipton 62, Caddo 43
Regent Prep 67, Barnsdall 16
Wetumka d. Keota, frft
Alex 38, Empire 20
Shattuck 58, Okeene 8
Third round
Friday, 7 p.m.
Waurika at Laverne
Davenport at Summit Chr.
Turpin at Velma-Alma
Quinton at Pioneer
Covington-Douglas at Dewar
Balko-Forgan at Tipton
Wetumka at Regent Prep
Alex at Shattuck
Quarterfinals
7 p.m., Dec. 4-5
Semifinals
TBA
Championship
2 p.m., Dec. 19
Class C
First round
Buffalo 46, Ryan 0
Boise City 60, Thackerville 12
Sasakwa 26, Welch 0
Bluejacket, bye
Timberlake, bye
Oaks, bye
Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26
Waynoka 58, Paoli 6
Mo. View-Gotebo, bye
Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield 0
Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) 0
Maud 46, Copan 0
Midway, bye
Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Christian 31
Tyrone 47, Temple 0
Fox 52, Geary 42
Second round
Buffalo 38, Boise City 6
Sasakwa d. Bluejacket, frft
Timberlake d. Oaks, frft
Waynoka 52, Maysville 16
Mo. View-Gotebo 56, Sharon-Mutual 6
Medford 52, Maud 6
Midway 60, Bowlegs 0
Tyrone 61, Fox 6
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Sasakwa at Buffalo
Waynoka at Timberlake
Medford at Mo. View-Gotebo
Tyrone at Midway, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
TBA, Dec. 4-5
Championship
2 p.m., Dec. 12
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.