High school football: Metro Christian vs. OCS, Beggs vs. Washington in 2A semifinals

No. 6 Oklahoma Christian School at No. 1 Metro Christian

Tickets: $7

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Records: Metro Christian 10-2, OCS 11-0

Playoff history: Metro Christian went 15-0 en route to last year’s 2A championship and the school’s first gold ball. The Patriots are in their third consecutive semifinal appearance and fourth overall. OCS lost in the Class B (eight-man) final five times before winning its first title at the 2A level in 2012, beating Davis 44-41. The Saints are in their 15th semifinal appearance.

The matchup: The teams played 10 straight years (2010-19) in the regular season, with Metro winning eight times. But this is the first meeting in the playoffs. Both teams had to win in the last minute last week to survive the quarterfinals. Kirk Francis threw 25 yards to Malachi Penland with 47 seconds left as Metro rallied past Marlow, 35-31. OCS backup QB Garret Wilson threw 24 yards to Will Watson with 37 seconds left to win 24-20 at Eufaula.