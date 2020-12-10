High school football: Metro Christian vs. OCS, Beggs vs. Washington in 2A semifinals

No. 6 Oklahoma Christian School at No. 1 Metro Christian
Tickets: $7
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Metro Christian 10-2, OCS 11-0
Playoff history: Metro Christian went 15-0 en route to last year’s 2A championship and the school’s first gold ball. The Patriots are in their third consecutive semifinal appearance and fourth overall. OCS lost in the Class B (eight-man) final five times before winning its first title at the 2A level in 2012, beating Davis 44-41. The Saints are in their 15th semifinal appearance.
The matchup: The teams played 10 straight years (2010-19) in the regular season, with Metro winning eight times. But this is the first meeting in the playoffs. Both teams had to win in the last minute last week to survive the quarterfinals. Kirk Francis threw 25 yards to Malachi Penland with 47 seconds left as Metro rallied past Marlow, 35-31. OCS backup QB Garret Wilson threw 24 yards to Will Watson with 37 seconds left to win 24-20 at Eufaula.
Key players: Saints WR/DB Collin Matteson has 11 TD receptions, averages more than 20 yards per catch and also has 10 interceptions. Starting QB Denver Wilson has accounted for 1,712 yards and 24 TDs. Metro Christian uses two QBs. Francis passed for 347 yards and four TDs vs. Marlow and totals 1,669 yards and 19 TDs for the season. Colton Cook has passed for 1,379 yards and 13 TDs. RB Levi Korir has rushed for 984 yards and 11 TDs, Penland has 10 receiving TDs and Cade Gibson leads the defense with 92 tackles (including 20 stops for loss) and four forced fumbles.
Notable: Jared McCoy is 129-31 in his 13th season at the Metro helm. … Brooks Stephenson is in his first year as the Saints’ head coach. He was middle school coach last year and also has been an OCS varsity assistant. … Metro’s only losses in 2020 are to Holland Hall, a 3A state finalists, and Paris, Texas, a 4A Division I quarterfinalist in the Lone Star State. … OCS started playing football in 1976 and Metro’s first year was 1983.
No. 4 Beggs at No. 3 Washington
Tickets: $7
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Washington 11-1, Beggs 9-2
Playoff history: Beggs makes its seventh semifinal appearance overall and fourth in a row. The Demons were runners-up to John Marshall for the 3A state title in 2017 and to Sperry for the 2A crown in 2018. The Demons defeated Millwood 21-0 in 1975 for their only gold ball and finished runner-up to Watonga in 1977. Washington is making its 30th consecutive postseason appearance and is in the semifinals for the eighth time. The Warriors won their only gold ball in 1996 and were runners-up in 2005 and 2017.
The matchup: Beggs, in Okmulgee County, and Washington, more than two hours away in McClain County (south of Norman), have never met. Both teams are coming off impressive quarterfinal performances. Washington won at Adair 49-22 and Beggs whipped Frederick 36-20.
Key players: WR/SS Kendall Daniels has 10 receiving TDs, 102 tackles, two forced fumbles and four interceptions. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Texas A&M commit, is rated a four-star and the state’s No. 1 senior by Rivals and 247 Sports. CJ Brown, a junior RB, has rushed for 1,492 yards and 19 TDs and is committed to OSU. Washington QB Emitt Wilk has accounted for 1,771 yards and 23 TDs. Chase Allison has rushed for 19 TDs and junior WRs Luke Hendrix and Kobe Scott have combined for 944 receiving yards and 11 TDs.
Notable: Beggs is 46-9 over the past four seasons. … Former Jenks assistant David Tenison is 33-7 in three years at the Demons’ helm. … The Demons’ only losses in 2020 are to defending state champions, Lincoln Christian (3A) and Metro Christian (2A). … Brad Beller, a 2001 Washington graduate, is 105-33 in 11 seasons as the Warriors’ head coach. … Beller notched his 100th win at the Washington helm, 37-8 at Community Christian on Oct. 9.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.