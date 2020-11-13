High school football: First-round scoreboard and second-round pairings

6AI
First round
Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North (1-7) 24
Westmoore 41, Southmoore (3-8) 17
Union 55, Enid (3-7) 0
Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City (4-6) 12
Mustang 42, Yukon (6-5) 21
Jenks 51, Moore (3-8) 19
Norman North 42, Norman (2-7) 34
Quarterfinals
Westmoore (6-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)
Broken Arrow (7-3) at Union (5-4)
Mustang (5-6) at Owasso (10-0)
Norman North (6-3) at Jenks (8-1)
6AII
First round
Stillwater, bye
Edmond Deer Creek (4-5) at Sand Springs (6-4), 2 p.m. Saturday
Choctaw, bye
Putnam North 31, Bartlesville (3-8) 6
Bixby, bye
Del City 41, Ponca City (3-6) 7
B.T. Washington 56, Lawton (4-5) 14
Quarterfinals
Ed. Deer Creek (4-5)/Sand Springs (6-4) at Stillwater (8-0)
Putnam North (8-2) at Choctaw (7-3)
Del City (4-5) at Bixby (8-0)
Midwest City (6-2) at B.T. Washington (7-3)
5A
First round
El Reno, bye
Piedmont 35, Noble (3-7) 14
Pryor 60, Will Rogers (1-10) 26
McAlester, bye
Coweta, bye
Claremore 36, East Central (4-6) 28
OKC Bishop McGuinness, bye
Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower (2-6) 3
MWC Carl Albert, bye
Ardmore 35, Woodward (2-8) 14
Bishop Kelley, bye
Tahlequah 34, Edison (3-7) 29
Collinsville, bye
Shawnee 35, Sapulpa (5-5) 34
Lawton MacArthur, bye
Guthrie, bye
Second round
Piedmont (5-3) at El Reno (7-2)
Pryor (8-2) at McAlester (8-2)
Claremore (6-4) at Coweta (9-1)
Duncan (5-3) at OKC McGuinness (7-2)
Ardmore (4-3) at MWC Carl Albert (7-1)
Tahlequah (6-4) at Bishop Kelley (8-1)
Shawnee (5-5) at Collinsville (10-0)
Guthrie (5-2) at Lawton MacArthur (6-2)
4A
First round
Weatherford, bye
Cushing 41, Bethany (5-6) 17
Hilldale 42, Miami (0-10) 0
Grove 41, Muldrow (1-8) 13
Sallisaw 31, Oologah (3-6) 7
Tuttle 42, Chickasha (2-7) 14
Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall (4-6) 21
Cache 49, Tecumseh (4-6) 41
Bristow 48, McLain (1-9) 28
Broken Bow, bye
Poteau, bye
Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson (6-5) 7
Clinton 38, Harrah (2-5) 13
Second round
Cushing (7-3) at Weatherford (8-0)
Grove (7-3) at Hilldale (10-1)
Sallisaw (5-4) at Wagoner (10-0)
Newcastle (3-6) at Tuttle (10-1)
Cache (5-5) at Blanchard (8-2)
Broken Bow (5-3) at Bristow (7-3)
Skiatook (6-3) at Poteau (8-2)
Ada (5-4) at Clinton (6-3)
3A
First round
OKC Heritage Hall, bye
Plainview 41, McLoud (5-5) 6
Verdigris, bye
Berryhill 35, Seminole (5-4) 0
Lincoln Christian, bye
Central 74, Locust Grove (2-8) 18
Sulphur, bye
Anadarko, bye
Kingston, bye
Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley (5-6) 7
Stigler, bye
Westville (3-7) at Vinita (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Holland Hall, bye
Checotah 47, Inola (4-6) 17
Kingfisher 49, Dickson (1-10) 8
Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary (4-4) 7
Second round
McLoud (5-6) at Heritage Hall (8-1)
Berryhill (3-4) at Verdigris (8-1)
Central (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-0)
Sulphur (7-3) at Anadarko (6-3)
Perkins-Tryon (6-4) at Kingston (10-0)
Westville (3-7)/Vinita (6-2) at Stigler (9-1)
Checotah (5-5) at Holland Hall (8-0)
Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3)
2A
First round
Oklahoma Christian, bye
Kellyville 60, Hennessey (3-6) 26
Community Christian, bye
Davis 40, Holdenville (2-5) 8
Eufaula, bye
Antlers 42, Roland (5-4) 14
Sperry, bye
Victory Christian 46, Salina (4-7) 7
Marlow, bye
Bethel 27, Comanche (3-7) 0
Chandler 49, Alva (2-9) 19
Meeker 26, Perry (5-4) 19
Metro Christian, bye
Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee (3-5) 6
Vian, bye
Atoka, bye
Cascia Hall, bye
Keys 50, Hugo (4-6) 26
Beggs, bye
Morris, bye
OKC Millwood, bye
Prague 46, Blackwell (5-5) 32
Frederick, bye
Chr. Heritage 49, Coalgate (2-7) 30
Adair, bye
Kiefer 37, Kansas (4-5) 22
Heavener (2-8) at Idabel (6-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Spiro 46, Valliant (3-5) 14
Washington, bye
Purcell (4-5) at Lindsay (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Luther 35, Crossings Christian (1-8) 27
Jones 41, Chisholm (3-7) 8
Second round
Kellyville (7-3) at Oklahoma Chr. (8-0)
Davis (7-3) at Comm. Christian (9-2)
Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2)
Victory Chr. (5-5) at Sperry (6-3)
Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)
Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)
Rejoice Chr. (4-6) at Metro Christian (7-2)
Atoka (6-2) at Vian (8-1)
Keys (4-7) at Cascia Hall (8-1)
Morris (3-3) at Beggs (6-2)
Prague (6-3) at OKC Millwood (6-1)
Christian Heritage (7-4) at Frederick (7-2)
Kiefer (5-6) at Adair (9-1)
Heavener (2-8)/Idabel (6-2) at Spiro (7-1)
Purcell (4-5)/Lindsay (5-5) at Washington (8-1)
Luther (7-4) at Jones (7-2)
A
First round
Thomas-Fay-Custer, bye
Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City (5-6) 22
Tonkawa 28, Stratford (2-7) 20
Dibble 43, Watonga (2-7) 32
Pawnee, bye
Quapaw 47, Caney Valley (5-6) 6
Colcord 35, Stroud (1-8) 14
Konawa 60, Canadian (2-8) 14
Ringling, bye
OBA 51, Healdton (3-5) 14
Hobart 48, Sayre (4-7) 12
Texhoma, bye
Wewoka, bye
Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw (5-6) 28
Oklahoma Union, bye
Morrison 50, Wyandotte (4-5) 13
Pawhuska, bye
Hominy, bye
Okemah, bye
Warner 49, Savanna (2-7) 0
Minco 34, Merritt (2-9) 0
Mooreland 38, Mangum (3-5) 13
Wayne 20, Hinton (1-8) 16
Crescent, bye
Gore, bye
Allen 28, Porter (2-7) 21
Woodland 60, Fairland (1-7) 0
Commerce 30, Chelsea (3-6) 6
Cashion 56, Wynnewood (0-8) 6
OCA (1-9) at Elmore City (4-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Hooker, bye
Boone-Apache 32, Fairview (3-8) 22
Second round
Cordell (4-4) at Thomas-Fay-Custer (8-1)
Dibble (6-4) at Tonkawa (8-2)
Quapaw (5-2) at Pawnee (7-1)
Konawa (8-2) at Colcord (9-1)
Oklahoma Bible (7-4) at Ringling (7-0)
Hobart (6-3) at Texhoma (8-2)
Mounds (3-6) at Wewoka (9-0)
Morrison (8-2) at Oklahoma Union (6-1)
Hominy (5-5) at Pawhuska (10-0)
Warner (7-4) at Okemah (7-2)
Mooreland (5-5) at Minco (7-2)
Rush Springs (5-6) at Wayne (6-2)
Allen (6-5) at Gore (7-0)
Commerce (5-4) at Woodland (10-1)
OCA (1-9)/Elmore City (4-2) at Cashion (10-0)
Boone-Apache (6-3) at Hooker (7-3)
B
First round
Laverne, bye
Seiling 30, PC-Hunter (3-6) 18
Waurika, bye
SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow (3-8) 0
Summit Christian, bye
Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs (0-10) 0
Davenport, bye
Garber 54, Foyil (0-9) 8
Velma-Alma, bye
Snyder 72, Strother (5-4) 28
Ringwood, bye
Turpin 54, Waukomis (1-9) 30
Pioneer-PV, bye
Drumright 46, Yale (3-8) 28
Quinton, bye
Arkoma 48, Porum (2-9) 0
Dewar, bye
Weleetka 48, Watts (4-3) 0
Covington-Douglas, bye
Depew 46, Olive (1-10) 0
Cherokee, bye
Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-8) 6
Caddo, bye
Tipton, bye
Regent Prep, bye
Barnsdall, bye
Keota, bye
Wetumka, bye
Empire, bye
Alex, bye
Shattuck, bye
Okeene 28, Canton (3-8) 0
Second round
Seiling (4-7) at Laverne (7-1)
SW Covenant (3-4) at Waurika (5-3)
Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Chr. (6-0)
Garber (7-2) at Davenport (8-1)
Snyder (7-3) at Velma-Alma (8-1)
Turpin (7-4) at Ringwood (5-5)
Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer-PV (7-3)
Arkoma (6-2) at Quinton (7-3)
Weleetka (7-4) at Dewar (10-0)
Depew (7-4) at Co.-Douglas (8-2)
Balko-Forgan (6-5) at Cherokee (8-1)
Tipton (3-5) at Caddo (7-2)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Regent Prep (8-1)
Wetumka (4-5) at Keota (4-4)
Alex (5-4) at Empire (9-1)
Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1)
C
First round
Buffalo 46, Ryan (1-10) 0
Boise City 60, Thackerville (4-6) 12
Sasakwa 26, Welch (1-9) 0
Bluejacket, bye
Timberlake, bye
Oaks, bye
Maysville 60, Corn Bible (1-9) 26
Waynoka 58, Paoli (2-7) 6
Mountain View-Gotebo, bye
Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield (2-7) 0
Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) (1-6) 0
Maud 46, Copan (1-10) 0
Midway, bye
Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. (4-7) 31
Tyrone 47, Temple (1-9) 0
Fox 52, Geary (3-8) 42
Second round
Boise City (4-5) at Buffalo (9-1)
Sasakwa (8-2) at Bluejacket (5-4)
Oaks (6-4) at Timberlake (10-0)
Waynoka (9-1) at Maysville (8-2)
Sharon-Mutual (5-5) at Mo. View-Gotebo (9-0)
Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)
Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0)
Fox (8-3) at Tyrone (7-2)
Complete playoff coverage below
High school playoffs begin: See who's eliminated and who's advancing to the second round; Find all our coverage here
It is Oklahoma high school football playoff season.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.