Hern threatens legal action against Biden mask mandate

First District Congressman Kevin Hern said Thursday he is considering legal action against a proposed federal worker safety regulation that would require employee COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for all businesses with at least 100 employees.

"We will look at every action possible as soon as the rule comes out, including ... legal action to push back on the Biden administration and their unconstitutional overreach as it relates to private business in America," Hern said at his Tulsa office.

Asked to define "we," Hern said: "We've been talking to legal teams and we've been talking to other members (of Congress) across the country. ... I think there could be both Democrats and Republicans. I'm co-chair of the Small Business Caucus, and we'll be calling on members of that Small Business Caucus, which is very bi-partisan, to step up and support who they represent, which is small business in America."

With COVID-19 continuing to spread in much of the country, Biden last week ordered all federal employees, contractors and employees of federally funded health care facilities to be vaccinated.