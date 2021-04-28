Here's what's next in the missing Welch girls' case

PICHER — A search team looking to recover the remains of two Craig County teenagers missing for over 21 years plans to return to Tuesday’s search site after reinterviewing former neighbors and property owners.
Weather-related issues may push the second search at 629 S. Ottawa Street in the Tar Creek Superfund site to about two or three weeks from now.
The property once belonged to David Pennington, a suspect along with Phil Welch and Ronnie Busick in the Dec. 30, 1999 arson and fatal shooting deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman.
The men are also believed to have kidnaped Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, both age 16, from the Freeman homestead, taking the teenagers to a mobile home in Picher, where investigators believe they were tortured, raped, drugged, and eventually killed.
“Too many people have confirmed there is a root cellar,” said Gary Stansill, District Attorney 12 investigator. “There is a root cellar somewhere on this property and we are going to exhaust all means possible to locate it.”
Stansill plans to possibly have former neighbors and Pennington’s family visit the property in hopes something will jog someone’s memory.
“We are not giving up on searching this site,” Stansill said.
Stansill also on Tuesday released a previously publicly unseen photo of the mobile home where Pennington lived, in hopes that someone would recognize the residence and recall where a root cellar might be located in proximity to it.
Tammy Ferrari, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent and Stansill, have organized many searches since they took over the investigation over a decade ago.
The site of Tuesday’s search gave both investigators hope, they said on Tuesday.
Pennington told Busick the girls were buried in a root cellar but Busick later recanted and only said Pennington talked of filling in a root cellar, he said.
Pennington didn’t move into the mobile home until the later part of January 2000. It was also located approximately three blocks from Phil Welch’s mobile home, where the teens were kept as hostages for around two weeks in January 2000.
Several locations on Pennington’s property were excavated — some locations up to six feet deep, other locations until the backhoe operator reach clay soil.
The only items recovered in the 30-foot by 20-foot area was the bottom of a septic tank, a broken toy, and an identification card.