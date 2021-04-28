Here's what's next in the missing Welch girls' case

PICHER — A search team looking to recover the remains of two Craig County teenagers missing for over 21 years plans to return to Tuesday’s search site after reinterviewing former neighbors and property owners.

Weather-related issues may push the second search at 629 S. Ottawa Street in the Tar Creek Superfund site to about two or three weeks from now.

The property once belonged to David Pennington, a suspect along with Phil Welch and Ronnie Busick in the Dec. 30, 1999 arson and fatal shooting deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman.

The men are also believed to have kidnaped Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, both age 16, from the Freeman homestead, taking the teenagers to a mobile home in Picher, where investigators believe they were tortured, raped, drugged, and eventually killed.

“Too many people have confirmed there is a root cellar,” said Gary Stansill, District Attorney 12 investigator. “There is a root cellar somewhere on this property and we are going to exhaust all means possible to locate it.”

Stansill plans to possibly have former neighbors and Pennington’s family visit the property in hopes something will jog someone’s memory.

“We are not giving up on searching this site,” Stansill said.