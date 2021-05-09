Here's how the Tulsa Commemoration Fund will invest its first $1 million

Racing to make the final selections before the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the end of this month, the one-of-a-kind Commemoration Fund is announcing the recipients of $1 million in grant money, barely more than half a year after “starting from scratch.”
Established last year by the Zarrow Families Foundation, one of city’s best-known philanthropic organizations, the Commemoration Fund describes itself as “run entirely for and by people of color.”
“We pretty much started from scratch in November,” said Clarence Boyd, the fund’s program officer. “And it was like running around on fire, trying to figure out how to put this new system together. But it has been a whirlwind of fun.”
Despite the rush, the advisory board set a clear agenda and carefully chose each recipient based on the proposal’s long-term impact on the community, Boyd said.
The Commemoration Fund board, which includes University of Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith and prominent author Hannibal Johnson, prioritized education, health and wealth-building, officials said.
“We also wanted to pay attention to some of the smaller organizations that don’t get noticed but that really have an impact on our community,” said board member Glenda Love Williams. “We’re wanting to pay attention to those that are overlooked so often.”
The grants will range from $5,000 to $160,000, distributed among 20 organizations. The fund plans to give away $6.5 million over the next several years.
In theory, the board could have given the entire amount this year, or could have allocated larger sums of money to fewer recipients. Ultimately, the board “listened to what the community wanted,” Boyd said.
“It’s not just about giving money, but it’s really about granting authority,” he said. “The ability to do that, and the freedom for this Commemoration Fund board to have that opportunity, is truly going to be impactful.”
The grant recipients include:
Reed Community Foundation: Facility renovation campaign for this North Tulsa summer and after-school program serving youth, predominantly of color, with physical fitness, tutoring, and activities that champion self-discipline.
Block Builderz: Professional services to strengthen the legal and governance structure at this criminal justice advocacy effort led by survivors of mass incarceration who are predominantly women of color.
Phoenix Rising Alternative School Foundation: A trauma-informed student restorative justice program that will teach justice-involved youth in Tulsa County, predominantly teens of color, to more effectively advocate for themselves.
Green Country Habitat for Humanity: Incubation of a new Community Development Financial Institution focused on affordable housing and governed by a majority board of color in partnership with North Tulsa leaders.
Horton Records: Production of an original music album performed entirely in the Cherokee language, aiming to correct the policies of white supremacy that attempted to eradicate the Cherokee language.
Crossover Community Impact: Personal technology tools for the Fresh RX ‘Food is Medicine’ pilot program aiming to reduce uncontrolled diabetes in North Tulsa.
La Cosecha: A new refrigerated truck to expand access to fresh, nutritious food for underserved Latinx residents in Tulsa.
Tulsa Dream Center: Expanding distance learning, after-school tutoring, and STEM programs, plus new individual and family counseling and conflict resolution support.
South Peoria Neighborhood Connection Foundation Inc.: A new strategic plan focused on expanding resources for nutrition, financial stability and workplace skills with on-site partners.
Community Health Connection: Healthcare services at this comprehensive medical clinic serving economically disadvantaged Latinx patients.
Illuminative: A multidisciplinary media project that will center on Tulsa and the interwoven history, erasure, and racism that affects the present-day lives of Black and Native communities.
Theatre North: A long-established North Tulsa, Black-led theater program that stages and presents plays reflecting the African American experience.
Tulsa Coalition of 100 Black Men: Expansion of the Summer Y.E.S. Program, pairing students with Black business owners and professionals for internships and a business plan competition to grow long-term, generational wealth among Black youth.
Tulsa Honor Academy: Programs at a high-performing and minority-led charter school, with a predominantly Latinx population.
Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa: Expansion of a food delivery and healthcare prevention program in North Tulsa, to reduce hospitalizations and skilled nursing stays.
Met Cares Foundation: Capacity building to expand community engagement work around individual wealth building and economic development initiatives.
Revitalize T-Town: Safety and security repairs for low-income homes, contributing to improved housing values in North Tulsa neighborhoods.
Sherwin Miller Museum: Student tours to a new exhibit that explores the role of white supremacy in the Jewish Holocaust and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
TOUCH—Tulsans Operating in Unity Creating Hope: Academically enriched daycare and after-school programs for students from North Tulsa neighborhoods.
Urban Coders Guild: A creative after-school tech-training program targeting middle and high school students of color to develop a more inclusive tech ecosystem.
Video: Zarrow Foundation creates $6 million fund to honor victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.