Here's how the Tulsa Commemoration Fund will invest its first $1 million

Racing to make the final selections before the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the end of this month, the one-of-a-kind Commemoration Fund is announcing the recipients of $1 million in grant money, barely more than half a year after “starting from scratch.”

Established last year by the Zarrow Families Foundation, one of city’s best-known philanthropic organizations, the Commemoration Fund describes itself as “run entirely for and by people of color.”

“We pretty much started from scratch in November,” said Clarence Boyd, the fund’s program officer. “And it was like running around on fire, trying to figure out how to put this new system together. But it has been a whirlwind of fun.”

Despite the rush, the advisory board set a clear agenda and carefully chose each recipient based on the proposal’s long-term impact on the community, Boyd said.

The Commemoration Fund board, which includes University of Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith and prominent author Hannibal Johnson, prioritized education, health and wealth-building, officials said.