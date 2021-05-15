Here's how Cherokee Tribal courts are handling the surge in cases due to the McGirt ruling

'Still a lot of uncertainty'

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told the Tulsa World that the tribe is building the largest tribal criminal justice system in the state, second in size only to the state of Oklahoma’s.

But he said the tribe must at the same time combat misconceptions that murderers and rapists are being turned loose en masse on Oklahoma citizens across the state as a result of the McGirt ruling.

“One of the challenging perceptions that we have to correct is that somehow McGirt is a way to escape justice or a way that Native Americans are above the law,” Hoskin said.

The principal chief defends the integrity of the tribe’s justice system.

“We have a fair system based on rule of law, based on the constitution, based on guarantees that people will find in any courthouse in America, and frankly a better courthouse than most courthouses in America that I’ve seen,” Hoskin said.

And yet, Hoskin acknowledges a need to continue educating the public in light of McGirt.