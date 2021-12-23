Here's a new use for live Christmas trees after the holiday

“One way to combat that issue is to mix the peanut butter with cornmeal. The cornmeal will help absorb the oil, but the peanut butter will still be sticky enough for the bird seed to stick to it.”

It can also be a fun educational opportunity for families, she said, adding that learning doesn’t have to stop during the Christmas holiday simply because school is out.

“Turn this time into an ongoing science project,” Hentges said. “Together with your children, learn about wildlife that’s right in your own backyard. For the best results, don’t place the tree right next to your home. Move it toward the back part of your yard so you won’t scare the birds when you’re trying to observe them.”

She also suggested a variation on bird hunting: Check out a library book about Oklahoma birds and keep track of how many can be found feasting on the treats that have been hung on the tree.

To learn even more about what types of birds or other wildlife that visit the tree when you aren’t watching, attach a trail camera to the tree to get an up-close view of the new backyard friends.