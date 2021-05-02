Here's a look at how Proposition 1 of TPS' upcoming bond package would fix up aging facilities

“With 60% of TPS’ schools at 50 years or older, these investments into roofing, exterior maintenance and accessibility are crucial,” he said.

To that end, the proposition includes $44.1 million for interior renovations at Sequoyah and seven other schools across the district: Bell, Burroughs, Hawthorne, Skelly Upper and Walt Whitman elementary schools; plus Thoreau Demonstration and Wayman Tisdale academies.

One of 10 TPS campuses that are more than 90 years old, Sequoyah’s current building, the former Cleveland Middle School, was built in 1926. Although Nero and the school’s staff were grateful to move into the space a decade ago as part of Project Schoolhouse, their current building’s age is starting to show. Along with water-damaged, cracked walls, the 95-year-old building consistently has plumbing issues because of its aging pipes.

“When you find a new house, you want to fix it,” Nero said. “We were so excited to move over from the old Sequoyah to Cleveland because it meant we could all be in the same building instead of having kids in 10 prefabs like we did over there.

“However, what we’ve found since we got here is that even though we baby this building and we love it, the infrastructure is falling apart.”

